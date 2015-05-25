Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- An oft-repeated phrase in the Pittsburgh Pirates clubhouse, mostly by manager Clint Hurdle, regards “staying stubborn in your approach.” It deals with all facets of the game, from the pitcher’s mound to the batter’s box.

Although the final score doesn’t indicate it, the beginning of Sunday’s 9-1 Pirates victory looked like a pitcher’s duel. Both Jonathon Niese and Francisco Liriano escaped early jams and the game was scoreless after three innings.

But in the meantime, the Pirates were grinding out at-bats and elevated Niese’s pitch count to 59 pitches with at-bats Hurdle called “fistfights.”

“The at-bats were just battle at-bats against Niese,” Hurdle said. “We’re seeing more of what we’ve seen from last year and what we need to be as an offense.”

Their stubborn approach paid off as the Pirates scratched a run off Niese in the fourth then chased with three in the fifth on a RBI single from catcher Francisco Cervelli and center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s two-run home run.

“You’ve just got to take it as we’re better,” McCutchen said. “Nothing against him, he pitched a good game, but you’ve gotta have the confidence in yourself that regardless of what they’re throwing up there you’re capable of being able to string up some good at-bats and be on the successful side of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-1, 3.21 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and scored two runs while raising his average to .261. Since his average dropped to .185 following an 0-for-4 performance May 5, the former MVP has a hit in 13 of his last 17 games including two three-hit games in the last week.

--3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Harrison, who batted .315 last season, raised his average to .261 after it fell to .173 on May 10.

--LHP Francisco Liriano gave up one run and six hits to pick up his second victory of the season, and first in nearly a month since he won April 26 at Arizona. Liriano entered Sunday’s start having allowed 15 earned runs in his last 15 1/3 innings pitched.

--C Francisco Cervelli finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Cervelli is batting .324 in the month of May and raised his season average to .304 after Sunday’s game.

--RHP Charlie Morton (hip) will be removed from the 15-day disabled list and start Monday’s game, making his season debut. Morton was placed on the disabled list before the season as he recovered from surgery last September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed this weekend. We needed to play some ball. We played good team baseball this weekend.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on May 8, and he made rehab appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14 and May 19. He is scheduled to be activated May 25 and start that night.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart