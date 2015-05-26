Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The last time Charlie Morton was on a major league mound, he nearly incited a benches-clearing brawl, albeit unintentionally.

That was back on April 4, the last day of the exhibition season when the Pirates played the Phillies at Philadelphia.

Morton walked five batters in 1 2/3 innings. The right-hander was so wild that the Phillies thought he was intentionally throwing at them.

At that point, it became obvious Morton wasn’t ready to begin the season in the major leagues after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip last September.

“Things didn’t go the way I was hoping in spring training,” he said. “My catch play felt terrible, my bullpens felt terrible and I was terrible when I pitched in games.”

Morton came off the disabled list Monday night and looked like a new man in pitching the Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Morton worked an effective seven innings in leading the Pirates to their fourth win in a row and drawing them to .500 at 22-22.

Morton scattered eight hits, struck out three and did walk a batter. Most importantly, the sinkerballer got 18 of his 21 outs on grounders.

”He was very good,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Morton. ”He’s 31 years old and he’s been through a lot and I‘m sure the adrenaline was flowing early but he settled in and pitched a really good game. It was good to see.

“My hope was to get six good innings and then turn it over to the bullpen. He was so good and so strong that I had no wherewithal to take him out after six.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-22

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-2, 5.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment before Monday night’s 4-2 win over Miami to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for the activation of RHP Charlie Morton. Liz was 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 relief appearances, being used primary as the long man out of the bullpen. The Pirates would like to send Liz to Triple-A Indianapolis if he clear waivers but manager Clint Hurdle expects some team to put a claim on the 31-year-old.

--C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in leading the Pirates to a 4-2 win over Miami on Monday. The homer was the first hit by a Pirates catcher this season in 44 games.

--3B Josh Harrison’s 11-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-4. He hit 22-for-47 (.468) during the streak.

--SS Jordy Mercer went 2-for-3 as he started back-to-back games for the first time since May 14-15. It was his first multi-hit game since April 29 while lifting his batting average to .190.

--LHP Jeff Locke (2-2, 5.28) will start Tuesday night against Florida in the middle game of the three-game series. Locke is winless in his last six starts after beating Milwaukee in each of his first two outings of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.62 ERA against the Marlins in five career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was very good. He’s 31 years old and he’s been through a lot and I‘m sure the adrenaline was flowing early, but he settled in and pitched a really good game. It was good to see.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, of RHP Charlie Morton, who came off the disabled list and worked an effective seven innings in leading the Pirates to their fourth win in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on May 8, and he made rehab appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14 and May 19. He was activated May 25.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart