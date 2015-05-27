Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The best word to describe the Pittsburgh Pirates play over the first 40 games of the season is inconsistent. On the days they hit well, they couldn’t pitch. When they pitched well, they couldn’t hit.

Some games, they did neither well.

But after Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Miami Marlins, the Pirates pulled back over .500 for the first time since May 12 on the back of a five-game winning streak. During those five games, the Pirates have put complete games together and shown the caliber of ballclub that many predicted as a playoff contender prior to the season.

“We’ve played very good lately,” said Pirates second baseman Neil Walker, who hit a two-run home run in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday. “It’s encouraging. We’ve got to continue it.”

During the five-game winning streak, the Pirates scored 30 runs but also held their opponents to a mere seven runs. No team has scored more than two against Pittsburgh in that time.

“We’re always confident here,” Walker said. “When you hit and don’t pitch or vice versa at this level, it makes it different. This homestand, outside the first couple games the pitchers have gone out there and we’ve given them run support early...that makes everybody’s job easier.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-22

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 0-1, 5.48 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 6-2, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Gregory Polanco was out of the lineup in Tuesday’s game to allow third baseman Jung Ho Kang and shortstop Jordy Mercer to stay in the lineup. Polanco has three hits in his last 16 at-bats (.188 average) and is hitting .237 on the season.

--INF Jung-Ho Kang drove in a run and finished 2-for-3 Tuesday. He is now batting a team-best .316 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in his first season in the major leagues after playing in the Korean Baseball Organization.

--LHP Jeff Locke allowed four hits and walked four batters but pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up his third win of the season Tuesday. Locke has pitched 10 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, dropping his ERA from 5.28 to 4.70 with his last outing.

--INF Josh Harrison picked up another multi-hit game Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI double. He raised his average to .261 after it bottomed out at .173 May 10, and is batting .346 (9-for-26) since he returned to the leadoff spot six games ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody has been throwing the ball so well. You never want to feel like the weakest link, not that you ever do. You never want to feel like you let anybody down. You just want to keep it going as long as you can.” -- Pirates LHP Jeff Locke, after a win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart