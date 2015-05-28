Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jung Ho Kang looked overmatched for much of the spring and early days of the regular season in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, causing critics to question why they Pirates spent over $16 million to sign the infielder from the Korean Baseball Organization in January.

No one seems to doubt Kang now, though.

His two-run single capped a five-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday to run their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Kang pushed his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .313 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games.

“He’s shown us a lot,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He has been able to adjust to major league pitching and shown a knack for hunting RBIs. He has made all the plays in the field. He has showed good instincts while running the bases. And he’s a good teammate. He’s a fun guy and he’s really adapted well to a new culture.”

While other South Korean hitters have played in the major leagues, most notably Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, Kang is the first to make the transition from the KBO to the big leagues. The 27-year-old Kang takes his role as a trailblazer seriously.

“It is very important that I do well here so others from my country can follow me to the major leagues,” Kang said. “I am happy that I have been able to contribute to my team here.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-22

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 4-1, 1.37 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-4, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher in Wednesday’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins raising his record to 7-2. Cole gave up two runs -- on solo home runs to 1B Justin Bour and LF Christian Yelich -- in seven innings. Cole scattered seven hits, struck out seven and had no walks. He has allowed two runs or less in eight of his last nine starts and hasn’t give more than three runs in any of his 10 starts this season. He is also 11-2 in his last 15 starts, dating to last Sept. 7.

--INF/OF Sean Rodriguez started at first base went 2-for-4 with a double while finally starting to live up to the lefty-masher reputation that he gained while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. Both of Rodriguez’s hits were off Marlins LHP Brad Hand after coming into the game 3-for-24 against left-handers.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He is 12-for-26 (.462) in his last seven games, lifting his batting average to .262.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (4-1, 1.37) will start on Thursday night at San Diego in the opener of a four-game series against Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (2-4, 6.11). Burnett has won his last four starts. He has also allowed two earned runs or less in each of his first nine starts this season, which is a club record.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is very important that I do well here so others from my country can follow me to the major leagues. I am happy that I have been able to contribute to my team here.” -- Pirates rookie INF Jung Ho Kang, through a translator, after Wednesday’s win over Miami.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart