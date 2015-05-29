Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Thursday’s 11-5 win at Petco Park extended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ winning streak to seven games -- their longest streak since they won nine straight games from June 20-30, 2013.

During the winning streak, Pirates pitchers have a 1.86 ERA with the starting pitchers going 7-0 with a 1.95 ERA.

”It’s kind of funny,“ said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle of the seven wins by the starting pitchers in the streak. ”It just depends on when you score runs. We’ve been scoring a lot of runs early. Tonight we scored in each of the first four innings.

“It’s just one of those strange sequences of the game. But it’s nice to see the starters getting wins when they are pitching as well as they have.”

Speaking of wins, right-handed starter A.J. Burnett, 38, got his 160th win in his career Thursday night -- which is the fifth-highest total among active pitchers. Burnett is 5-0 in May, marking only the second time in his career that he has had a 5-0 month.

He has a 1.84 ERA this month with 39 strikeouts against 13 walks in 39 2/3 innings. He has allowed only eight earned runs this month.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-22

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 2-4, 3.86 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 6-0, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Jung Ho Kang extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his three-run homer in the first inning Thursday. Kang is hitting .319 (15-for-47) during the hitting streak and is hitting .321 (25-for-78) this month.

--C Francisco Cervelli was 3-for-5 Thursday and has reached base in eight straight games. Over his last 10 games, Cervelli is hitting .487 (19-for-39). Cervelli and backup catcher Chris Stewart have combined to hit .375 (21-for-56) over the last 15 games with 10 RBIs.

--LF Starling Marte hit his team-leading 10th homer of the season Thursday. He is hitting .381 (16-for-42) over his last 10 road games -- hitting safely in nine of those games.

--CF Andrew McCutchen collected his fourth, three-hit game of the season Thursday. He is hitting .377 (29-for-77) with nine doubles (two Thursday), five homers, 16 RBIs and 14 runs scored over his last 21 games.

--RHP Nick Kingham, regarded among the top pitching prospects in the Pirates organization, had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, Kingham should start making his way back to the mound this time next year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They came out swinging the bats tonight. Playing hard all the way around. This is fun to be a part of.” -- Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett, said of his offense, which built a 6-0 lead through three innings in a win at San Diego on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart