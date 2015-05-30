Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Left-handed starter Francisco Liriano is on a run.

On Friday night, Liriano held the San Diego Padres scoreless on three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. In his previous start, Liriano struck out 12 in six innings against the Mets -- giving him 23 strikeouts in 12 innings over his last two starts.

Over his last two starts, Liriano allowed one run on nine hits over 12 innings. He also recorded 10 or more strikeouts in back-to-back starts for the fourth time in his career -- and the first time since July of 2012.

Liriano is 2-4 on the season with a 3.47 ERA. But he has allowed two or fewer runs over six or more innings in six of his 10 starts.

Although he departed Friday night’s game with a 2-0 lead, Liriano did not get the decision as the Pirates bullpen gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Liriano is 1-2 against the Padres in five career starts despite a 1.97 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-4, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Pedro Alvarez failed to catch a throw each of the past two nights that were off the bag but seemingly playable. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the club is working on Alvarez’s defense. Alvarez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Friday night. He is hitting .357 (15-for-42) over his last 12 games with eight RBIs in his last seven games. Friday was his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

--C Francisco Cervelli was 1-for-3 Friday to reach base in a ninth straight game. He is hitting .476 (20-for-42) in his last 12 games and .371 (26-for-70) in May.

--LHP Tony Watson pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday night. He has now worked 18 straight scoreless innings over 16 appearances. Ten of those scoreless appearances were on the road, covering 11 1/3 innings.

--INF Jung Ho Kang was 0-for-2 Friday night, snapping his 10-game hitting streak. Because of Kang, Thursday night’s Pirates-Padres game was carried live on television in South Korea, meaning his countrymen had a chance to see his three-run homer shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. The feed from Root Sports in Pittsburgh was the first live telecast of a Major League game into South Korea.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I messed it up. Nobody feels worse than me.” -- Pirates RHP Rob Scahill, after taking the loss vs. San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart