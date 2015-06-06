Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Jordy Mercer is starting to regain the form that made him one of the more dangerous offensive shortstops in the National League.

On the current road trip, Mercer is 7-for-21 with two homers and two RBIs and has pulled his batting average up to .210. His average stayed below .200 from May 3 to June 2.

“It’s felt pretty good the last week or 10 days, but I didn’t have anything to show for it,” Mercer said. “Some of them started to fall in and I got some confidence and feel better at the plate.”

Mercer, who hit 12 home runs last season, didn’t get his first homer until last week against San Francisco. When he arrived at the dugout after rounding the bases, most of the players had gone to hide in the tunnel.

“The funny thing is they all left, but I know they all have my back when I‘m out there,” Mercer said.

Mercer followed with his second homer the next day. Over his last three starts, Mercer is 7-for-17.

“It helped me knowing that we still had a long way to go and I was going to get hot eventually,” Mercer said.

Mercer became Pittsburgh’s regular shortstop in 2013 and hit .285 with eight homers. His batting average dropped to .255 last season, but he hit 12 homers and drove in 55 runs.

Mercer has made 39 starts at shortstop, with Jung Ho Kang getting 15 starts. Mercer has made only three errors in his last 59 games.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-24

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 5.34 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-2, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke (3-3, 5.34) is coming off a 7-1 loss to San Diego and has dropped three of his last four decisions. He is 1-2 with a 9.35 in four road starts. Locke is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta. Locke lost his only start against the Braves in 2014 when he allowed six earned runs in four innings.

--RHP Charlie Morton pitched five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and three walks, with one strikeout against the Braves on Friday. Morton is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA since coming off the disabled list. It was Morton’s first win against his former team. “Charlie battled through not having his best stuff, but he kept us in the game,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

--C Francisco Cervelli picked up the second four-hit game of his career on Friday. Cervelli has reached base in 14 consecutive games and is batting .438 (21-for-48) in that stretch. He leads all major league catchers with a .331 average.

--2B Neal Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a three-run homer in the fifth inning on Friday. Walker is batting .324 (11-for-34) during his streak. The homer was his fourth this year and 43rd since 2013, the most among second basemen in the National League.

--LF Starling Marte ended an 0-for-21 slump with a two-run homer that put the Pirates ahead to stay on Friday. Marte was 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and scored three runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just wanted him to sit at a different seat at the dinner table.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on moving LF Starling Marte to the No. 2 spot in the batting order Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart