Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Newman’s instincts proved correct.

The University of Arizona shortstop felt the Pirates were going to select him in the first round of Monday night’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. They did just that with the 19th overall selection.

“I would say they were the team that saw me the most or the second most of all the organizations,” Newman said. “All their front office people came in and I got the impression they were very interested. It’s exciting. It’s a dream come true.”

Newman hit .370 this spring as a junior with the Wildcats in 55 games and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He also had 19 doubles, one triple and two home runs in 227 at-bats with 20 strikeouts, 15 walks, 22 stolen bases, a .426 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage.

Last summer, he became the first player to win consecutive batting titles in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League, hitting .380 for Falmouth after batting .375 the year before.

“I don’t try to hit home runs,” Newman said. “I try to hit the ball gap-to-gap and keep it off the ground. That’s an approach that’s worked well for me.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers RHP Taylor Jungmann (MLB debut) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-4, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ke‘Bryan Hayes of Concordia (Texas) Lutheran High School was chosen in the supplemental first round with the 32nd pick, which the Pirates received as compensation for losing C Russell Martin to Toronto in free agency last winter. Hayes hit .436 with 16 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 27 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 91 at-bats this spring. He is the son of former major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, who spent part of the 1996 season with the Pirates during his 14-year career from 1988-2001.

--INF Kevin Kramer of UCLA was selected in the second round with the 62nd overall pick. He hit .323 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home run, 34 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 254 at-bats as a redshirt junior this spring. He made a smooth transition to shortstop this year after playing third base in 2013 then missing last season because of shoulder surgery.

--CF Andrew McCutchen sat out Monday night’s 2-0 loss to visiting Milwaukee after feeling pain in his left knee following his last plate appearance Sunday in a win at Atlanta. Manager Clint Hurdle said he had planned on giving McCutchen a game off during the just-completed 10-game road trip but the four-time All-Star wanted to keep playing because he was swinging the bat so well, hitting .373 in his last 30 games to raise his batting average from .287 from .185.

--OF Gregory Polanco returned to the lineup and played left field, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was limited to pinch-hitting duty Sunday because of a jammed left knee.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Bradenton June 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitches to these guys looked like they were up (in the strike zone) out of his hand, but there was just so much late action on (the sinker) that we weren’t able to do a whole lot with it.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, of Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson Monday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Bradenton June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart