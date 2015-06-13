Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Left-hander Jeff Locke became in All-Star in 2013 but also struggled to prevent big innings, which ultimately led to his demotion from the rotation and exclusion from Pittsburgh’s postseason roster later on.

When things got bad, they would rarely get better for Locke as a combination of command issues and well-placed hits would befall him many times on the mound.

But Friday, after allowing six hits and needing 61 pitches to get through his first three innings, Locke didn’t fall into his usual entrapments. He allowed only one baserunner on a walk over his next three innings to pitch six shutout innings as the Pirates beat the Phillies 1-0 in 13 innings.

“The first three innings he had to pitch,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He had to grind through some things. They had six hits in the first three innings.”

Locke has always fared well against Philadelphia as he’s 4-0 with 1.10 ERA against the Phillies in five career starts against them. He’s allowed just four earned runs in 32 2/3 innings of work against the Pirates cross-state competition.

“To come out of there with no runs, I guess that’s the big positive out of it,” Locke said, “especially on a night like tonight when it looked like one run was going to do it for either side. But I think things got better the second half of those six innings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-4, 4.96 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 9-2, 1.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison tied a career-high with a four-hit game, the seventh time he’s done so in his career. Harrison went 4-for-6 and is hitting .271 on the season after he only had seven hits in eight June games before Friday.

--LHP Jeff Locke pitched six shutout innings and gave up only six hits while walking one and striking out two. In five career starts against Philadelphia Locke is 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA, having allowed four earned runs over 32 2/3 innings.

--1B Corey Hart pinch hit in the 10th inning and struck out with the bases loaded. It was Hart’s second at-bat of June and his first since June 5 and he has only played in 30 of the Pirates 60 games this season.

--LF Starling Marte finished 2-for-6 and drove in the game-winning run. Marte’s hit was the second walk-off hit of his career, the last coming May 2, 2014, on a solo home run to beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty much a snapshot of my career and my life. Just keep grinding.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after collecting career win 900 on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart