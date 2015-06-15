Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies left no room for error. Each game was decided by one run.

But the Pirates swept the series, mostly because the Phillies made all the errors over the weekend. Pittsburgh’s cause was aided by shortstop Freddy Galvis’ two-out error which set up third baseman Josh Harrison’s walk-off winner.

The Pirates defense was the exact opposite of the Phillies, especially Sunday.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen set the tone in the first inning as he leaped to catch a fly ball from first baseman Ryan Howard at the wall with two outs and a man on third.

Galvis hit a liner tailing away from right fielder Sean Rodriguez who fully extended for a diving catch to prevent an extra-base hit.

“Today from Cutch to Rodriguez, Harrison the second play of the game with the snap throw from a different position,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It was just an old fashioned baseball game broke out here on the North Shore today.”

That’s not to mention all the solid plays all around the field that helped A.J. Burnett pitch nine shutout innings with efficiency.

“It was probably one of the funnest games I’ve pitched in a while,” Burnett said. “We had guys diving out in right, diving out in center, third base, first base. Just a fun defensive game to pitch and just early contact I think, keeping the ball down and letting the guys do what they do behind me.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-27

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 2-0, 2.66 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-5, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison went 2-for-6 and drove in the game’s only run on his walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning. Harrison’s walk-off hit was his first in nearly two years, last coming Aug. 8, 2013, when he hit a solo home run to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3.

--LF Starling Marte collected three hits for the third consecutive game. Marte raised his average to .273 after it dropped to .251 prior to the start of the series with Philadelphia as he was 4-for-24 (.167) in June up to that point.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo earned his second win of the season in as many appearances against Philadelphia during the series after pitching a scoreless 11th. Bastardo is 2-0 on the season with a 4.32 ERA and has given up one earned run in his last six appearances after yielding runs in back-to-back outings.

--RHP A.J. Burnett pitched nine shutout innings and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out four batters. After giving up nine runs (eight earned) over 10 2/3 innings in two starts, Burnett has given up one run in 16 innings over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 1.89.

--RHP Jameson Taillon (elbow) continues rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery last April. Taillon, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, threw four innings and 61 pitches in extended spring training Saturday.

--RHP Tyler Glasnow (ankle) is working through his throwing program as he looks to return from the disabled list. General manager Neal Huntington said Glasnow, ranked as the team’s top prospect, is currently working through a bullpen progression as the organization shut him down completely as he recovered from a sprained ankle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you get a walk-off it’s always fun. You never want it to get down to that point. ... But you get to see a different guy every night and that’s what we proved.” -- Pirates 3B Josh Harrison, after a game-winning hit vs. Philadelphia on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart