Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- A week after Pittsburgh drafted him with their first-round pick at No. 19 overall, shortstop Kevin Newman donned a Pirates jersey for the first time after the team announced he agreed to a deal Monday.

With the 19th pick, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said he hoped the team would be able to draft Newman but didn’t know that it would happen.

“We like him as a shortstop because he has the defensive skills to stay at the position. We love the bat and we think there’s going to be leadership abilities in this young man as he comes through this system.”

Newman will report to short-season with the West Virginia Black Bears of the New York-Penn League. He hit .370 at Arizona this year and was a first team All-Pac-12 selection.

Both Newman and the Pirates were eager to get him on the field and playing baseball to begin his development process as soon as possible.

“It’s a dream come true and it’s hard to believe,” Newman said. “This whole week is almost like ‘are we dreaming?’ Getting here and signing papers, I still can’t believe it’s happening.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-27

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 4-0, 2.05 ERA) vs. White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-6, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen drove in his 40th run of the season with his single in the first inning and finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday’s win. McCutchen and LF Starling Marte (45 RBIs) are the only duo to have 40-plus RBIs on the season and play for the same team.

--LF Starling Marte went 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a double in Monday’s win. He tied his single-game career-high of four hits for the fifth time.

--2B Josh Harrison reached base in each of his five plate appearances Monday against the White Sox. Harrison went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI in the victory.

--LHP Francisco Liriano pitched eight shutout innings and struck out a season-high 12 batters in Monday’s win. Since giving up seven runs in two innings to the Minnesota Twins on May 19, Liriano has yielded five runs in his last 35 innings (1.29 ERA) over five starts to lower his ERA to 2.96 from 4.15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was fun to watch Frank out there. We finally scored him some runs, gave him some room to work.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on Francisco Liriano’s strong start against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart