Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signing of No. 32-overall draft choice third baseman Ke‘Bryan Hayes, taken in the compensatory round, Tuesday. He will report to the Gulf Coast League Pirates, who begin play Monday.

Hayes, the son of 14-year major leaguer and one-time Pirate Charlie Hayes, was committed to play baseball at Tennessee out of Concordia Lutheran (Texas) High School. But after a successful season, Hayes was ready to make the leap to pro ball.

“Ke‘Bryan is a young man that our scouts like so many of his attributes on and off the field,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “We love the way he swings the bat, he’s got tremendous barrel to the ball for a young hitter.”

Hayes hit .436 as he helped lead his team to a state championship. Hayes also hit .486 in 12 with the Team USA Junior National Team at the USA Baseball Tournament of Stars last summer, and was a 2015 preseason Perfect Game All-American.

Hayes follows fellow first-rounder, shortstop Kevin Newman, as draft picks the Pirates signed early.

“I just can’t wait for tomorrow to go down to Bradenton and get ready to play,” Hayes said. “I‘m ready to get to work.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-27

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 4.90 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-6, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Marte has multiple hits in each of his last five games and is batting .515 (17-for-33) in his last seven games.

--RHP Charlie Morton made his fifth start of the season and pitched seven shutout innings. Morton has won each of his starts for a career-high five-game winning streak and lowered his ERA to 1.62.

--RF Josh Harrison went 1-for-3 with a walk and hit-by-pitch Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to six games. Harrison is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during his streak to raise his batting average to .281 from .255.

--RHP Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth inning to convert his 21st save of the season. Melancon has converted 19 consecutive save chances and has allowed only one earned run over his last 25 appearances to lower his ERA to 1.99.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody is going to get cut if they don’t throw a shutout. They’re just going out there trying to keep this thing moving.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after his team’s third straight shutout on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart