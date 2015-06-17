Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signing of No. 32-overall draft choice third baseman Ke‘Bryan Hayes, taken in the compensatory round, Tuesday. He will report to the Gulf Coast League Pirates, who begin play Monday.
Hayes, the son of 14-year major leaguer and one-time Pirate Charlie Hayes, was committed to play baseball at Tennessee out of Concordia Lutheran (Texas) High School. But after a successful season, Hayes was ready to make the leap to pro ball.
“Ke‘Bryan is a young man that our scouts like so many of his attributes on and off the field,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “We love the way he swings the bat, he’s got tremendous barrel to the ball for a young hitter.”
Hayes hit .436 as he helped lead his team to a state championship. Hayes also hit .486 in 12 with the Team USA Junior National Team at the USA Baseball Tournament of Stars last summer, and was a 2015 preseason Perfect Game All-American.
Hayes follows fellow first-rounder, shortstop Kevin Newman, as draft picks the Pirates signed early.
“I just can’t wait for tomorrow to go down to Bradenton and get ready to play,” Hayes said. “I‘m ready to get to work.”
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won six
NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 4.90 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-6, 5.16 ERA)
--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Marte has multiple hits in each of his last five games and is batting .515 (17-for-33) in his last seven games.
--RHP Charlie Morton made his fifth start of the season and pitched seven shutout innings. Morton has won each of his starts for a career-high five-game winning streak and lowered his ERA to 1.62.
--RF Josh Harrison went 1-for-3 with a walk and hit-by-pitch Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to six games. Harrison is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during his streak to raise his batting average to .281 from .255.
--RHP Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth inning to convert his 21st save of the season. Melancon has converted 19 consecutive save chances and has allowed only one earned run over his last 25 appearances to lower his ERA to 1.99.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody is going to get cut if they don’t throw a shutout. They’re just going out there trying to keep this thing moving.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after his team’s third straight shutout on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT
--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on May 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.
--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.
--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.
LHP Francisco Liriano
RHP Gerrit Cole
RHP A.J. Burnett
LHP Jeff Locke
RHP Charlie Morton
RHP Mark Melancon (closer)
LHP Tony Watson
RHP Jared Hughes
RHP Arquimedes Caminero
LHP Antonio Bastardo
RHP Rob Scahill
RHP Vance Worley
Francisco Cervelli
Chris Stewart
1B Pedro Alvarez
2B Neil Walker
SS Jordy Mercer
3B Josh Harrison
INF Jung Ho Kang
INF Sean Rodriguez
LF Starling Marte
CF Andrew McCutchen
RF Gregory Polanco
OF Jose Tabata
OF/INF Corey Hart