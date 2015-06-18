Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s a performance that Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says he’s never seen during his lengthy run in baseball.

Entering Wednesday’s opener of a two-game inter league series with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates had not allowed an opposing player to reach third base in 28 innings or a bit more than three games.

“In the years I managed in Colorado, we had some good pitching performances, we never came close to anything like this,” Hurdle said. “We’ve had some good pitching staffs here. Nothing like this. The year I was a hitting coach in Texas we had a very good pitching staff throughout and the team went to the World Series. I don’t think I’ve witnessed anything of this ilk there either.”

That streak ended at 34 2/3 innings on Wednesday when White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton scored from second on Melky Cabrera’s sixth inning double.

They saw a consecutive scoreless innings end at 35 innings, the longest streak for the club since a 30-inning run from Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 1976.

The Pirates’ recent play has been part of a seven-game winning streak, including five shutout victories.

”I tell our guys, ‘Embrace it, enjoy. Don’t not enjoy it’,“ Hurdle said. ”One of the problems we have in our industry is the ‘head-down, go-hard’ mentality. This may never happen again in your career as a coach or for me as a manager to witness this.

“Enjoy it, embrace it. Let the guys know how fun it’s been to watch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-27

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 10-2, 1.71 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-4, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke improved to 4-3 for the season and 5-1 in all-time inter-league starts as he gave up two runs on three hits, walked two and struck out eight in his first career appearance against Chicago. “He had five masterful innings, he retired the first nine hitters he faced,” said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. “Fastball both sides of the plate, he threw enough curve balls and changeups to keep them off the fastball and made it quicker. He hit his spots. It was a real good overall outing.”

--2B Josh Harrison went 1-for-4 as leadoff batter and is batting .333 with three doubles and eight runs in 14 games in June. “When he’s had the opportunity to lead off, his batting average might be the top two or three averages in baseball since last season,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

--C Francisco Cervelli saw his consecutive shutout innings streak behind the plate end at 56 2/3 innings on Wednesday. He now holds the major league record, passing Baltimore’s Gus Triandos, who had 52 1/31/3 inning run from June 23-29, 1957, the former top mark.

--DH Andrew McCutchen, normally an outfielder, stepped into a different role in an American League park but still delivered as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games and is 17-of-42 (.405) over his last 11 road games.

--RHP Gerrit Cole, 10-2, 1.71 ERA, is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season in the finale of the two-game series on Thursday. Cole has been charged with two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 13 starts and has gone 5-1 with a 1.58 ERA in seven road starts this year. He was National League Player of the Month in April after going 4-0 with a 1.76 ERA. He’s 3-0 so far in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had five masterful innings, he retired the first nine hitters he faced. Fastball both sides of the plate, he threw enough curve balls and changeups to keep them off the fastball and made it quicker. He hit his spots. It was a real good overall outing.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP Jeff Locke.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart