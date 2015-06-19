Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- By now, Jung Ho Kang is used to making transitions.

The 28-year-old South Korean moved nearly 7,000 miles when he signed a four-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates in January. So moving 45 feet between shortstop and third base has not affected the 6-foot, 210-pound player in his first season in the majors.

Kang made his 22nd start at third base Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. He also has started 16 games at shortstop, where he won four Gold Glove awards in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said Kang’s versatility on defense gave him freedom to mix and match his infield starters depending on the game. On Thursday, Kang started at third base while Jordy Mercer started at shortstop and Josh Harrison started at second base.

“We think that’s our best defensive infield,” Hurdle said. “I think Kang is a very good defender at shortstop. I believe Mercer might be a grade above him as an overall defensive shortstop. Kang’s bat plays better, I like him at third base. He’s played a bunch of games at short, finished games at short.”

Kang adjusted quickly to big-league pitchers. He is hitting .284 with four home runs, 25 RBIs and four stolen bases in 51 games. He also sports a .364 on-base percentage.

Yet it is Kang’s glove that drew some of Hurdle’s loudest praise.

”I didn’t know how well his feet worked with his hands,“ Hurdle said. ”This guy has a great feel for plays in the infield and how to set up his feet. He’s shown it seven times in the last three games (at third base) -- high chopper, slow roller, hard ball to his left. He’s shown it at shortstop.

“He has excellent feet, excellent footwork -- they work so well with his hands. I‘m very impressed with him.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-27

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-2, 1.89 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 1-3, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett will try to build upon his success away from home when he takes the mound at Nationals Park on Friday night. Burnett, 38, has gone 4-0 with a 2.51 ERA in four road starts this season. He is 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA in three starts against the NL East.

--C Francisco Cervelli earned a night off Thursday in place of fellow backstop Chris Stewart. Cervelli caught 56 consecutive scoreless innings behind the plate before his streak was snapped in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

--CF Andrew McCutchen continued his hot play. The four-time All-Star hit an opposite-field single in the top of the fourth inning Thursday and made a diving catch to end the bottom of the fourth. McCutchen has hit safely in 15 of his past 17 games.

--1B/RF Corey Hart took advantage of a rare start at designated hitter to go 3-for-3 Thursday. It marked Hart’s first three-hit game since Aug. 31, 2012. He is hitting .346 (9-for-26) against right-handers this season but only .083 (2-for-24) against left-handers.

--RHP Gerrit Cole earned his league-leading 11th victory of the season but claimed the victory belonged to everyone in the clubhouse, not just himself. “It’s a testament to how well we’ve played when I take the mound,” Cole said. “I take pride in going out there and competing every fifth day. But at the same time, those guys are giving me everything they’ve got out there. It’s more of a team stat than an individual stat.” Cole (11-2) limited the White Sox to two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out four.

--2B Neil Walker did not play because of a stomach ailment. Walker’s status is uncertain for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

--RHP Jameson Taillon threw 74 pitches in extended spring training this week as he continues to rehabilitate from Tommy John surgery. Hurdle said he has received periodic updates on Taillon’s progress, but he will wait until the pitcher begins a minor league rehabilitation assignment before he takes a detailed look at scouting reports.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (stomach ailment) did not play June 18. His status is uncertain June 19.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart