Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- All good things must come to an end. That was the case for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, as their eight-game winning streak ended at Washington.

The Nationals won 4-1 as starting pitcher A.J. Burnett gave up a career-high 14 hits. The Pirates allowed just seven runs during the winning streak and had five shutouts in that stretch.

Before Friday, the last time Pittsburgh allowed as many as four runs in a game was June 9 in a 4-1 loss at Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle joked over the Friday loss that the team will take good showers and be ready to go Saturday.

The Pirates will face Max Scherzer, who fanned 16 in a one-hit shutout on Sunday against the Brewers.

“Get ready to go tomorrow. We have a nice matchup tomorrow; you don’t want to miss that,” Hurdle said.

Pittsburgh will try to start a new streak on Saturday as lefty Francisco Liriano takes the mound. He started against the Nationals on the road on July 24, 2013, and did not allow a hit for the first 5 2/3 innings before Anthony Rendon reached on an infield single. He got the win 4-2 while allowing just two hits in 7 2/3 innings while Washington starter Stephen Strasburg fanned 12 in eight innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-5, 2.94 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 7-5, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Gregory Polanco, who had two hits, was taken out of the game in the seventh after he was shaken up while chasing down a triple by Danny Espinosa. The RBI hit gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead. Jose Tabata took over in right. Polanco is hitting .247 with three homers.

--RHP A.J. Burnett started on Friday at Washington. It was the 14th start of his career and the 418th in his career while his opponent, rookie Joe Ross, was making his third career start. Burnett gave up a career-high 14 hits in 6 2/3 innings in the loss but battled as the Nationals couldn’t come up with a big hit with runners on to put the game out of reach. “It wasn’t his ‘A’ stuff. His will to compete got things down on the mound tonight,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said of Burnett. “He worked through it, a lot of time in the stretch. He made pitches when he had to. He was able to navigate the game. It was an impressive outing. He has been through so many things.”

--LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday at Washington. He won his last start against the White Sox on Monday in Pittsburgh. He has an ERA of 1.52 in six starts on the road this year and is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.84 in two starts in his career against the Nationals.

--2B Neil Walker was out of the starting lineup Friday with a stomach ailment. He is hitting .252 in 60 games with four homers.

--CF Andrew McCutchen entered Friday with five homers and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games at Nationals Park, with an average of .400. But rookie pitcher Joe Ross struck McCutchen out twice Friday and his average fell to .289 as he was hitless in four trips to the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t his ‘A’ stuff. His will to compete got things down on the mound tonight. He worked through it, a lot of time in the stretch. He made pitches when he had to. He was able to navigate the game. It was an impressive outing. He has been through so many things.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett after a loss to Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (stomach ailment) did not play June 18-19. He is day-to-day.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart