Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Pittsburgh Pirates came to Washington having won eight games in a row, allowing just seven runs during that stretch with five shutouts.

The club left the nation’s capital Sunday night looking forward to its day off Monday after getting beat 9-2 and swept in the three-game series by a combined 19-3. That included a no-hitter by Max Scherzer on Saturday after he came within one strike of a perfect game.

“We didn’t get the ball into locations that we needed to,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said after Sunday’s loss. “Nothing we tried in the first inning worked.”

Vance Worley took over with two outs in the first for starter Charlie Morton, who gave up nine runs. Worley ended up going 4 1/3 innings and gave up no runs and two hits after pitching two innings Saturday. “Talk about picking a team up. He has big guts,” Hurdle said of Worley. “It could not have gone any better after the first inning.”

A day earlier, Scherzer hit pinch-hitter Jose Tabata with a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth and many Washington fans felt Tabata leaned into the pitch. Tabata was greeted with boos every time he came to the plate on Sunday, as the Nationals finished the sweep before a sellout crowd.

The Pirates begin a series at home Tuesday against the Reds.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-30

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 2.98 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke will start at home against the Reds on Tuesday. He is 4-3 with an ERA of 4.74. He allowed two runs in his last start, a 3-2 win on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. It will be the 14th start of the year for Locke.

--RHP Vance Worley got a lot of props from manager Clint Hurdle after the veteran saved the bullpen Sunday. After throwing two innings on Saturday, Worley went 4 1/3 innings and did not allow a run after Charlie Morton gave up nine runs in the first. “He has big guts,” said manager Clint Hurdle.

--INF Neil Walker, who missed the last two games with a stomach bug, had a pinch-hit single on Sunday against Gio Gonzalez. Walker is hitting .255.

--RHP Charlie Morton had won a career-high five games but he gave up nine earned runs in the first inning and was lifted after retiring just two batters. He came in with an ERA of 1.62 but his record fell to 5-1. “Throw it the curb,” manager Clint Hurdle said, when asked what Morton should take out of the start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kick it to the curb. The facts are we missed spots. The inning went sideways; it happens. They are an aggressive-swinging team. They had two homers for five runs. They found grass (with hits). They put up nine. That is a big deficit to overcome.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, when asked what RHP Charlie Morton can take from Sunday’s loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Neil Walker (stomach ailment) did not play June 19-20. He pinch-hit June 21.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8. He was shut down in early June.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart