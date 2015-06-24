Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Center fielder Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning that scored the eventual game-winning run in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-6 victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

But what his fellow outfielder did likely preserved the win.

With Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton on third base and two outs in the seventh inning, third baseman hit a low, hard line drive to left field. There, left fielder Starling Marte tracked the ball, sprinted in and dove head first to snatch a hit away that would’ve tied the game.

“I‘m sure somebody had a camera on me,” McCutchen said. “I had my hands up in the air like ‘game saver,’ a game changer right there.”

He was right. The Reds did not put another man on base as Pittsburgh left-hander Tony Watson and right-hander Mark Melancon struck out the side in the eighth and ninth inning, respectively, to end the game.

Manager Clint Hurdle said it might be the best catch made this season.

“It’s a big play, a lay-out play,” Hurdle said. “He’ll probably get on TV later, they’ll probably show it again somewhere.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 4-4, 4.01 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 11-2, 1.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke failed to last more than four innings for the fourth time this season as he gave up four runs (two earned) in four innings Tuesday. Locke has allowed 22 total runs to score in those four starts, constituting nearly half of the 45 runs he’s given up in 2015.

--RHP Arquimedes Caminero pitched two innings and gave up one run on three hits and struck out three. Caminero gave up a run on a home run to Cincinnati right fielder Jay Bruce, the second home run he’s given up this season, which snapped a six-outing scoreless streak by the reliever.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. McCutchen is batting .338 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in the month of June.

--RHP Mark Melancon struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his 24th save of the season. Melancon now leads the majors in saves and has converted 22 consecutive opportunities, lowering his ERA from 8.53 to 1.82 in the process.

--RHP Jameson Taillon, the No. 2 overall pick in 2010, missed a scheduled rehab start Tuesday with lower abdominal discomfort. He last threw 74 pitches over five innings Thursday with no issue, according to the team, but general manager Neal Huntington said soreness and discomfort developed and continued over the last few days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just kept reminding us we didn’t need to be in a hurry. We wanted to have the best at-bat we could, one pitch at a time.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on his team’s approach after a win vs. the Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8. He was shut down again in early June.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/1B Corey Hart