Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Right-hander Gerrit Cole has been one of baseball’s best pitchers in 2015. But one team he hasn’t been able to get past is the Cincinnati Reds.

In his third start against the Pirates division-rival, Cole took the loss and gave up a season-high five runs in a season-low 4 2/3 innings. The Reds scored four runs in the first inning and went on to win 502.

Cole is 11-3 on the season with a 2.16 ERA.

But against Cincinnati, the young ace is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

“They are tough.,” Cole said. “We know they’re an offensive team, we know that they’ve got professional hitters. Marlon Byrd, Votto, Frazier, Billy Hamilton wreaks havoc at the top of the lineup so there’s some weapons they have that you have to deal with them.”

Cole, who averages over six innings pitched per start, has failed to pitch past the fifth inning in each of his three outings against Cincinnati in 2015. For the first time all year, he didn’t make it out of the fifth Wednesday.

“It came down to not executing pitches and just being flat today,” Cole said. “It happens sometimes.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani 5-5, 3.48 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-3, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Volstad was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the spot vacated by 1B Corey Hart’s placement on the 15-day disabled list. Volstad returned to the major leagues for the first time in more than two years, when he was last with the Colorado Rockies before the designated him for assignment June 20, 2013. He pitched two scoreless innings on Wednesday.

--RHP Gerrit Cole gave up a season-high five runs in a season-low 4 2/3 innings Wednesday to fall to 11-3 on the season. Cole is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts against the Reds this season and 11-1 with a 1.33 ERA against the rest of the league.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo gave up a hit and a walk but pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Pirates. Bastardo has made scoreless appearances in seven of his past eight outings to lower his ERA from 5.56 to 3.66, his lowest mark since he held a 3.60 ERA May 3.

--1B Pedro Alvarez went 1-for-4 and drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the second inning. Alvarez has a hit in each of his last two games but is slumping in June, batting .204 (11-for-54) with one home run and five RBIs in 19 games.

--1B Corey Hart was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. The injury was one that built up over time and the team decided to shut him down, per manager Clint Hurdle. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t bring out a good delivery tonight. Stuff was a little flat. I didn’t make pitches when I needed to make pitches in the first.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, after a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. The injury was one that built up over time and the team decided to shut him down, per manager Clint Hurdle.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8. He was shut down again in early June.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Chris Volstad

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata