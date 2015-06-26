Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates went 8-7 in 15 extra-inning contests in 2014. With their 5-4 loss in 13 innings to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, the Pirates fell to 2-7 in such games this season.

The Pirates had their chances.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen led off the 12th inning with a double. Out of the box, though, it seemed McCutchen might have hit the game-winner as even left fielder Marlon Byrd jogged to his left.

But the ball caromed off the bottom of the wall and McCutchen settled for a double.

Second baseman Neil Walker was then intentionally walked and Jung Ho Kang hit a line drive that was snared by Reds first baseman Joey Votto who tagged Walker off at first for a double play.

Catcher Francisco Cervelli grounded out to end the inning.

The inning prior, against flamethrowing left-hander Aroldis Chapman, the Pirates did not strike out once. Right fielder Josh Harrison even reached a single.

But that was it. The other three Pirates to hit in the inning flew out to deep center field and are now also 2-7 against the Reds this season.

“We hit a few balls tonight,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We went up there and swung the bats better later. We couldn’t find grass.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-0, 2.78 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-6, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett pitched six innings and gave up two runs and eight hits. Burnett also went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt at the plate, driving in two runs with a single in the second inning. Burnett’s four RBIs this season are a single-season career-high.

--RHP Vance Worley pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in extra innings Thursday. Worley was demoted to the bullpen when RHP Charlie Morton joined the rotation after his return from the disabled list and has allowed only two earned runs over 17 1/3 innings pitching in relief.

--RHP Arquimedes Caminero gave up two runs and three hits in 1/3 innings Thursday. Caminero allowed runs to score in each of his two appearances made against Cincinnati in the series, raising his ERA from 2.87 to 3.48 after he pitched six consecutive scoreless outings.

--SS Jordy Mercer went 2-for-6 with an RBI double Thursday. He is hitting .250 in the month of June, his best hitting month of the season after he batted .188 in April and .197 in May. Mercer is now hitting .216 in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He went out there and competed really well again. He settled in, made them swing the bat and got a handful of punchouts and kept them off the plate.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett, who pitched six innings and gave up two runs and eight hits to earn a no-decision in the Pirates loss to the Reds on Thursday

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5, was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, then moved back to Bradenton on June 8. He was shut down again in early June.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Chris Volstad

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata