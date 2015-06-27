Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- If there’s any manager that refuses to give up hope in his players, it’s Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle. As a player who endured a career filled with many more downs than ups, he knows the struggle and can relate to players facing adversity.

Enter shortstop Jordy Mercer, who hit below the Mendoza line in each of the first two months of the season. At the beginning of June, he was hitting just .192 with a .469 on-base plus slugging percentage.

But Mercer rewarded his manager’s continued confidence this month, batting .257 with a .709 on-base-plus slugging to raise his season average to .225.

“He’s getting better up there, confidence is growing,” Hurdle said. “Swinging the bat like we’ve seen him swing the bat in the past.”

Friday, Mercer gave the Pirates the biggest swing of the night with his walk-off double that pushed his team to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings.

“The last couple weeks I’ve been hitting the ball so hard, seeing it so well,” Mercer said. “I‘m in a good place and I know eventually it’s going to work out for me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 5-3, 4.67 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-1, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace RHP Rob Scahill (forearm) in the bullpen. Guerra was promoted to the major league level for the first time in his 10-year professional career.

--SS Jordy Mercer put together his second multi-hit game in a row Friday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles that included the walk-off winner. Mercer is hitting .257 in June and has raised average to .225 after he hit .192 through the first two months of the season.

--RHP Mark Melancon walked one and struck out one batter in a scoreless 10th inning to pick up his first victory of the 2015 season. Melancon has pitched scoreless outings in each of his last 21 appearances, dating back to May 11.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. McCutchen is hitting .329 (26-for-79) in June with seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

--RHP Rob Scahill was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness. Scahill gave up the game-winning home run to Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips in Pittsburgh’s 5-4, 13-inning loss Thursday. RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

--1B/OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to create room for Guerra on the 40-man roster. Lambo was placed on the disabled list May 4 and has been unable to begin working at a potential return.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Chris Volstad

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata