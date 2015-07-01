Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The 10-year journey was worth it to Deolis Guerra.

Guerra, 26, signed out of Venezuela as a 16-year-old, spent a decade journeying through the minor leagues until getting called up recently by Pittsburgh.

In the last four days, Guerra pitched in his only three games in the majors.

And Tuesday night (actually the early hours of Wednesday morning) Guerra punched his ticket with his first major league victory.

Guerra worked the last three innings of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5-4 14-inning win over the Detroit Tigers.

“It’s amazing,” Guerra said afterward. “I’ve waited for this for my whole life. It’s a dream come true.”

“Sometimes things don’t go our way, so it’s ‘So what, now what,'” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “And Guerra shows up.”

Guerra struck out one of his heroes, countryman Miguel Cabrera, Detroit’s first baseman, on a 1-2 fastball that was atop the strike zone.

”He’s one of my favorite players,“ Guerra said. ”It’s an amazing feeling. He’s one of the best in the game.

“I just trust my guys behind the plate. They know the (American) league, they know the hitters. I know if I do whatever they say, everything will turn out fine.”

It did, for one night anyway.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-3, 2.01 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-4, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett starts against Detroit on Wednesday night for the 13th time in his career. Burnett took a loss against Detroit at Pittsburgh on April 14 but for his career the right-hander is 6-3 with a 4.81 ERA over 12 starts Burnett did not figure in the decision in his most recent outing.

--RHP Gerrit Cole cruised through the first four innings Tuesday night, allowed just two hits. But from the fourth through the sixth he dodged seven hits good for two runs by the Tigers. He lasted 6 2/3 innings before being taken out of the game, his team ahead, 3-2. Cole was bidding to become the fifth Pittsburgh pitcher to win 12 games before the All-Star break.

--RHP Deolis Guerra worked the last three innings of Pittsburgh's 5-4 victory over Detroit in 14 innings, picking up his first major league win in his third career appearance. Guerra struck out three and allowed three hits.

--2B Josh Harrison pinch-hit a double that set up the winning run in the 14th inning Tuesday night, leading to Pittsburgh’s 5-4 victory over Detroit. Manager Clint Hurdle was planning on giving Harrison a day off but once the game went overtime he decided to pick his spot to use him. Harrison stayed in for the bottom of the 14th and played second base.

--DH Francisco Cervelli, normally the Pirates’ catcher, was manager Clint Hurdle’s choice to be Pittsburgh designated hitter for the inter-league game Tuesday night in the American League city. Cervelli went 2-for-7 and wound up behind the plate in the 14th and final inning and the manager lost the use of his DH when he pinch-ran for his starting catcher, Chris Stewart.

--2B Neil Walker got the game-deciding hit Tuesday night but had to watch the final half-inning from the bench. Walker got an RBI double down the right field line to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the 14th. Manager Clint Hurdle pinch-ran for his catcher, Chris Stewart, in the top of the 14th and had to put his DH choice, Francisco Cervelli, behind the plate for the bottom of the inning. That forfeited use of the DH for the rest of the game. Pittsburgh wound up with pinch-hitter Josh Harrison staying in and playing second while the pitcher was slotted into Walker’s spot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "It's amazing. I've waited for this for my whole life. It's a dream come true." -- RHP Deolis Guerra

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez