Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It’s an old story that rarely gets old.

Kid comes up to the majors. Can throw 900 miles per hour. Has no idea where the baseball is going and has no idea how to figure it out.

Fifteen years go by in about 15 minutes. Suddenly the guy’s fastball has shrunk to 90 -- but his experience level has gone way up and the old man with the old stuff is a better pitcher than the young man with the young stuff.

That isn’t quite A.J. Burnett, but it’s close.

”Well, I‘m pitching now, not throwing,“ Burnett said Wednesday night after checking the Detroit Tigers on seven hits over seven innings of a 9-3 victory by his Pittsburgh Pirates. ”I enjoyed the years when I was really, really throwing hard.

“I kind of wish I could take the pitcher I am now back to then.”

Burnett raised his record to 7-3, although his ERA went up four ticks to 2.05. He allowed two runs but didn’t walk anybody and struck out four.

His fastball, which once upon a time was in the high 90s, now sits mostly around 90-92. He uses a changeup and curve much more than he used to in his blow-it-through-a-wall days. More effectively, too.

“He saved his best curveball for his last pitch of the game,” manager Clint Hurdle of the Pirates said. “The one he threw to (second baseman Ian) Kinsler.”

“He was hitting the outside corner pretty consistently,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “Obviously the big breaking ball is a good pitch for him. He’s really kind of retooled his whole approach to pitching since the time I faced him a decade ago to the pitcher he is now. He’s much more of a control pitcher but still has the breaking ball to get the swing and miss. He did a nice job, he’s done a nice job all year.”

Burnett looks much more poised as the curtain comes down on his career. He’s more confident, more self-assured and more in control of himself.

“Thank you,” he said. “I enjoy it. I take pride in what I do.”

But this is it. He’s insistent on that.

An All-Star berth would be nice but Burnett isn’t counting on it. The first slot for a Pittsburgh starter is bound to go to right-hander Gerrit Cole, who is one win from a dozen.

“I‘m not thinking about that,” Burnett said. “I‘m throwing a side (bullpen) in two days and then another start.”

Players get old, but good stories never do.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-6, 3.21 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-1, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano hasn’t mystified the Tigers much during his major league career. The veteran lefty carries a 5-10 record and 5.59 ERA against Detroit into his Thursday start at Comerica Park. Liriano dropped a hard-luck 1-0 decision to Detroit in Pittsburgh on April 14. He is 1-9 in his last 14 appearances against the Tigers, 11 of them starts.

--RHP A.J. Burnett went an in-control seven innings Wednesday night, giving up two runs on seven hits with a walk-free four-strikeout performance. “He navigated through a very tough lineup,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He was 24-of-29 in first-pitch strikes. It was a really strong performance from him.” Pittsburgh broke the game open with a five-run third but Burnett tried to keep that out of his mind. “I programmed myself to pitch like it was 0-0,” he said. “I was trying to get ‘Strike One’ and then get back in the dugout.”

--2B Neil Walker hit a pair of home runs Wednesday night, his fifth and sixth of the season. His two-run shot in the third triggered a five-run frame. The home run snuck just inside the foul pole in right. His second home run bounced off the padding on top of the wall and into the bullpen. Walker had hits his last two times up Tuesday night and was 4-for-6 on Wednesday. “He has a (good) history here,” manager Clint Hurdle said, “and a history in July. We’ll see.”

--RHP Jared Hughes struggled a bit in the eighth Wednesday night after taking over for starting RHP A.J. Burnett. He hit a batter with one out and gave up a two-out single before getting out of the inning. Hughes has a delivery that makes it tough for hitters to pick up the ball early.

--LF Starling Marte rang up four hits Wednesday night, including his 13th home run. He added two singles and a double. His only RBI came on the home run. He has 22 multi-hit games this season.

--DH Pedro Alvarez is coming alive at the plate for Pittsburgh. He had a double plus a home run Wednesday night and manager Clint Hurdle noted ”he’s been a spark for us. It started on our last home stand. He has hits in seven of his last eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He navigated through a very tough lineup. He threw 24 of 29 first-pitch strikes.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett after a win in Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez