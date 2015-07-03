Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Clint Hurdle has a ‘cheat sheet.’

Don’t jump to conclusions, it’s nothing illegal, and in fact we might be better served to call it a ‘smart sheet.’

The Pittsburgh Pirates manager brings a sheet of handwritten notes and observations to his post-game press conferences. You can see him scanning it after being asked a question.

”Oh yeah,“ Hurdle said with a smile. ”I’ve been doing it since I started managing. I’ve been doing it since (Class) ‘A’ ball.

It’s so clever one wonders why more managers don’t do it. So far as is known, no other major league manager does so.

Hurdle takes a normal business-sized sheet of paper and folds it in half, lengthwise.

“I jot down notes during a game,” he said. One from a recent game was full of observations he’ll share with his staff, maybe some of his players and with the media during his post-game sessions.

He refers to the sheet from time to time during those press gatherings. One recent jotting was ‘24/29,’ noting that his starting pitcher from that evening’s game had thrown first-pitch strikes to 24 of the 29 batters he faced, a fact duly referred to.

It’s a good way to make sure Player X gets credit for something good he did during a game that might otherwise go unnoticed. Players, believe it or not, don’t mind reading good words about them from their manager.

And a good way to make sure corrections are made in private, that things don’t slip by during the bullet train ride that is a baseball season.

“Oh,” he added, beaming. “I also find it paying off as I get older.”

RECORD: 45-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 6-5, 3.96 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-1, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton was scheduled for his eighth start of the season Friday, pitching against Cleveland. Morton has never faced the Indians but has not had much success against American League teams. He brought a 3-6 record and 4.43 ERA against AL teams into his start against Cleveland. Morton won his first five starts of the season.

--LF Gregory Polanco made an infrequent start Thursday against a left-handed pitcher. “He’s been swinging the bat well late,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Let’s see how it goes.” It went mixed. Polanco struck out twice against LHP Kyle Ryan, didn’t get a sacrifice bunt down and wound up striking out against LHP Blaine Hardy, drew a walk off RHP Joba Chamberlain and walked again off LHP Tom Gorzelanny.

--LHP Francisco Liriano “pitched a very good game” against the Detroit Tigers, shutting them out on five hits over seven innings Thursday. “He had a fastball, curve and slider going and he was throwing them all for strikes,” Hurdle said Thursday. “They couldn’t sit on any one pitch. He also got 11 hitters out on three pitches or less.” Liriano walked three and struck out five.

--2B Neil Walker had his second straight four-hit game Thursday, giving him 10 hits for the three-game series in Detroit. Walker had a two-run double in the ninth and three earlier singles, the middle of which drove in a run. “I don’t know what leads to his hot streaks,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “If I knew a switch to hit, that would make him go, I would hit the switch.”

--CF Andrew McCutchen served as Pittsburgh’s designated hitter Thursday. It was a move to get him off his feet defensively for one game. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle rotated his designated hitter during the three games in Detroit. He had Pedro Alvarez DHing Wednesday night and Francisco Cervelli doing it Tuesday. McCutchen also had two RBI Thursday, a sacrifice fly and a double.

--SS Jordy Mercer had two hits, scored two runs and got down a sacrifice bunt Thursday. He also made an excellent play on Detroit DH Victor Martinez to help choke off a Tigers’ rally in the eighth. Detroit’s first two runners reached base in the eighth but Mercer ran down a pop line drive in right-center to give the Pittsburgh bullpen a chance to get out of a jam. “The over-the-shoulder catch was a key play,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played some good baseball.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after his team downed Detroit 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep on Thursday.

