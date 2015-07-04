Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- It is just a 133-mile trip between Pittsburgh and Cleveland over the Pennsylvania and Ohio turnpikes.

Yet Major League Baseball does not consider the Pirates and Indians as “natural rivals” in interleague play. Thus, the teams play each other just once every three years and visit each other’s ballpark once every six seasons under the current scheduling format.

Conversely, the Pirates and Detroit Tigers play home-and-away series each season as “natural rivals” as do the Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

Considering the Pirates and Indians met for just the 34th time Friday night -- with Cleveland winning, 5-2, in the opener of the three-game series -- it is hard for either team to get overly excited about facing each other.

“We don’t really know them and they don’t really no use,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who grew up in nearby New Brighton, Pa. “They have spring training in Florida and were in Arizona. It makes it hard to really develop a rivalry but it’s still fun for teams from two cities this close together to play each other.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has come to appreciate the intensity surrounding the NFL rivalry between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Browns during the five years he has been a permanent resident of Western Pennsylvania.

He found that the intensity can also carry over to the baseball diamond as the sellout crowd of 38,840 was quite raucous until the game was delayed by rain for 2:08 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I hear this is the most important series of the year,” Hurdle said with a smile. “In fact, I heard that a couple of times coming in here today, actually from some Pirates employees. It was ‘you know, great job in Detroit (sweeping the Tigers in a three-game series) but you really need to win these games’”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 1-0, 0.57 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-4, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Volstad was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis as he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment. Volstad made one relief appearance for the Pirates, pitched two scoreless innings June 24 against Cincinnati.

--2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fourth-inning single. He has gone 15-for-30 (.500) during the streak, to raise his batting average to .278.

--LF Starling Marte went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. That ended his eight-game hitting streak in which he went 14-for-32 (.438).

--SS Jordy Mercer’s eight-game hitting streak was snapped as he went 0-for-3. He went 16-for-36 (.444) during the streak.

--LHP Jeff Locke, who starts Saturday against Cleveland, has never faced the Indians but is 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight career interleague starts. He is 1-1 in his last four starts overall despite a fine 2.14 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I kept the team in the game, kind of. I labored through it, did the best I could to limit the damage. I felt out of whack with my mechanics at times but I always feel like I‘m out of whack.” -- Pirates RHP Charlie Morton, after a loss to Clevelend on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez