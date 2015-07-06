Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Travis Ishikawa is back with the Pirates as Pittsburgh claimed the first baseman off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was 0-for-5 in six games for the Giants this season. He also hit a combined .266 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 37 games with Triple-A Sacramento and Class A San Jose.

Ishikawa was the Pirates’ Opening Day first baseman in 2014, then was designated for assignment April 19, 2014.

He signed with the Giants six days later and hit a game-ending home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to give San Francisco its third pennant in five seasons.

The Pirates will make a correspondent roster move once Ishikawa reports to the team.

On the surface, it seems Ishikawa doesn’t fit well into the roster as starting first baseman Pedro Alvarez is also a left-handed hitter.

Right-handed hitting utility player Sean Rodriguez usually starts at first base against left-handed starters. Corey Hart, also a right-handed hitting first baseman, is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis as he recovers from a left shoulder impingement.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-3, 4.14 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 7-3, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte left Sunday’s 5-3 win over visiting Cleveland during a plate appearance in the fourth inning with discomfort in his left side. He was injured when swinging and missing at a pitch from Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar. The Pirates said Marte would be evaluated Monday. Marte said after the game that he felt “much better” and did not anticipate being out for long.

--RF Gregory Polanco was not in the lineup after going 0-for-9 in the previous three games and hitting .200 in June. However, Polanco pinch hit for Marte, stayed in the game in left field and wound up going 0-for-3.

--RHP A.J. Burnett will start for the Pirates on Monday against visiting San Diego in the opener of a three-game series. Hoping to be selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 17-year career on Monday, Burnett has a 1.77 ERA in his last five starts.

--RHP Gerrit Cole notched his major-league-high 12th win as the Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Cole (12-3) set down 16 consecutive batters after the Indians scored twice in the second inning and once in the third to take a 3-0 lead. That came on the heels of him going winless in his previous two starts -- his longest victory drought of the season -- and pitching a combined 11 1/3 innings in those two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t getting frustrated because I felt that they were hitting some good pitches. Sometimes that happens. You can execute a pitch and it can still wind up going for a hit.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, who rebounded from a shaky start to sit down 16 consecutive batters in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (discomfort in left side) left the game July 5 and will be evaluated July 6.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez