Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Nearly everyone was downcast in the Pirates clubhouse prior to their 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

The players arrived to the news that third baseman and leadoff hitter Josh Harrison had been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hand injury.

While the Pirates did not reveal the exact nature of the injury, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said Harrison has a torn ligament and will require surgery that will likely sideline him for at least six weeks.

Harrison, though, was his usual upbeat self.

”We play with dings and bruises all the time,“ he said. ”That’s part of the game. That’s baseball. You can’t get upset about it.

“We have a great training staff and we’ll get with those guys and get back in the lineup as soon as possible.”

Harrison is hitting .279 in 75 games with four home runs and nine stolen bases. He was second in the NL last season with a .315 batting average in his first year as a regular.

Rookie Jung Ho Kang started at third base Monday night and is likely to get the majority of playing time at the positon with Harrison out.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco batted leadoff but Hurdle said he is open to trying different players at the top of the batting order.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-7, 3.63 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-6, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Monday night’s 2-1 win over San Diego with a left hand injury. While the Pirates did not reveal the exact nature of the injury, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said Harrison has a torn ligament and will require surgery that will likely sideline him for at least six weeks.

--INF Jung-Ho Kang figures to get the bulk of the starts at third base while 3B Josh Harrison is sidelined. The rookie for South Korea batted cleanup Monday night and went 1-for-4.

--RF Gregory Polanco will get first shot at batting leadoff while 3B Josh Harrison is out. Polanco went 1-for-4 after going 0-for-12 in his previous four games.

--LF Starling Marte was not in in the lineup Monday night, a day after feeling discomfort in his left side during a fourth-inning plate appearance and leaving the game. He is considered day-to-day. Manager Marte felt the same Monday as he did when he left Sunday’s game but Marte said he felt “better.”

--1B Travis Ishikawa was added to the active roster a day after claiming him off waivers from San Francisco. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Ishikawa will serve primarily as a left-handed pinch hitter and late-inning defensive replacement for 1B Pedro Alvarez.

--RHP A.J. Burnett did not factor in the decision but recorded his sixth straight quality start as he allowed one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Burnett did not allow a home run for a sixth consecutive outing and has given just three in 120 2/3 innings this season. Prior to the game, Burnett learned he had been selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. At 38, he is the oldest player picked.

--CF Andrew McCutchen tied a career high by hitting in a 13th consecutive game when he doubled and scored in the seventh inning. McCutchen also had a 13-game streak in 2009. He was selected to the All-Star Game for the fifth consecutive season.

--2B Neil Walker went 0-for-4. That ended his nine-game hitting streak.

--1B/OF Corey Hart has gone 4-for-15 (.267) with two home runs in four games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Hart has been on the disabled list since June 22 with a left shoulder impingement.

--LHP Francisco Liriano is scheduled to start Tuesday night against San Diego. Liriano has gone 4-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings in his last eight starts since giving up a season-high seven runs May 19 to the Minnesota Twins. He is 1-2 with a 1.97 ERA in five career starts against the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is my home. I want to represent these guys and this locker room and this city and this organization now my first time in the All-Star Game. I‘m excited.” -- Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett, after learning he had been selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 17-year career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Harrison (left hand injury) was placed on the disabled list July 6. While the Pirates did not reveal the exact nature of the injury, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said Harrison has a torn ligament and will require surgery that will likely sidelined him for at least six weeks.

--LF Starling Marte (discomfort in left side) left the July 5 game and sat out July 6.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez