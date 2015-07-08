Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang says he is up to the task of playing on a regular basis now that third baseman Josh Harrison is on the disabled list with an injury to his left hand.

“No problem,” Kang said Tuesday night before the Pirates beat the visiting San Diego Padres 3-2.

Kang becomes a pivotal figure for the Pirates now that it looks like Harrison will miss a substantial period of time. While the Pirates are waiting for Harrison to be examined by a hand specialist, the fear is their third baseman and leadoff hitter has a torn ligament that will need surgery and sideline him until at least late August.

Kang started at third base for the second straight night Tuesday and went 1-for-4 while hitting a game-tying triple in the fifth inning. He will likely see the bulk the action there while Harrison is on the DL.

“I just try to be ready every day, whether I am starting the game or coming off the bench,” Kang said. “That doesn’t change with me. I always try to stay ready and I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do.”

Kang is hitting .259 with four home runs in 67 games.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Pirates on Jan. 16 as a free agent. The Pirates also paid the Nexen Heroes, Kang’s team in the Korean Baseball Organization, a $5,002,015 posting fee for the right to negotiate with him.

Kang was MVP of the KBO last season when he hit .356 with 40 home runs in 117 games. He is the first position player to make the transition from the KBO to the major leagues.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-34

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 3-9, 4.06 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Francisco Cervelli was scratched about an hour before game time. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said he decided Cervelli needed a night off. C Chris Stewart started behind the plate.

--LF Starling Marte missed his second straight game because of a strained left oblique and continues to be listed as day-to-day by the team. He was again replaced by INF/OF Sean Rodriguez.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games. McCutchen had a 13-gamer in 2009 as a rookie.

--RHP Charlie Morton is scheduled to start Wednesday night against visiting San Diego. He has lost two of his last three starts after winning his first five starts of the season. Morton is 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA against San Diego in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty swing. He had some real good swings I felt throughout the night. Just a really sweet swing off a really good relief pitcher in the eighth.” - Manager Clint Hurdle on Gregory Polanco, who tripled in the winning run in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (discomfort in left side) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6-7.

--3B Josh Harrison (sore left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. While the Pirates did not reveal the exact nature of the injury, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said Harrison has a torn ligament and will require surgery that will likely sidelined him until at least mid-August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He is tentatively scheduled to begin a throwing program sometime during the week on July 13-19.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez