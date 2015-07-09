Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates will face their biggest July series in recent history as the only two MLB teams with 50 wins collide at PNC Park. The Pirates (50-34) will host St. Louis (55-30) for four games and a sweep would put the Pirates into a tie in the all-important loss column at the All-Star break.

The team isn’t looking at it as a make-or-break series but the fans will definitely enjoy the competition.

”It’s an opportunity that the schedule this year has presented us with,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ”If we were 20 games out it wouldn’t be an opportunity.

“They (St. Louis) have played so well for so long that it just goes to show our guys have been resilient. We get to play them four times, we’ll play them one game at a time. It doesn’t make any sense to bang the drum any louder, that’s not the way we do it here.”

The Pirates will have their top three starters available for the last three games of the series -- Gerrit Cole, A.J. Burnett, and Francisco Liriano -- a major reason the Pirates have more series sweeps (10) than any other team in the majors. The Pirates will also avoid facing the Cardinals’ Michael Wacha in the series.

The Pirates have handled coming from behind well, garnering their 22nd of the season Wednesday night with five of their last seven wins come-from-behind victories.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-34

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-4, 4.15 ERA) vs. St. Louis (RHP Carlos Martinez, 9-3, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Padres. He is now hitting .398 in his last 26 home games.

--RF Gregory Polanco has now had consecutive game winning hits with two outs in the eighth inning. After going hitless in four straight games, Polanco has responded well to his return to the leadoff spot. “Polanco is starting to spark, we’re starting to see what we know he can do,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

--RHP Mark Melancon has been successful in 26 straight save opportunities and leads the major leagues with 28 saves. In his last 35 appearances, dating back to April 23, he has allowed one earned run in 34 2/3 innings.

--3B Josh Harrison is on the 15-day disabled list and got a second opinion from Dr. Thomas Graham, who confirmed the initial diagnosis of a torn UCL and performed surgery. He is expected to miss seven weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RF Gregory) Polanco is starting to spark. We’re starting to see what we know he can do.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after Polanco drove in the go-ahead run in a win vs. San Diego on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (discomfort in left side) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6-8. He is day-to-day.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn UCL in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He got a second opinion from Dr. Thomas Graham, who confirmed the initial diagnosis and performed surgery. Harrison is expected to miss seven weeks.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He is tentatively scheduled to begin a throwing program sometime during the week on July 13-19.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez