Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- A second key member of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup is starting to look like a candidate for the disabled list.

Left fielder Starling Marte was not in the lineup for a fourth straight game Thursday night as the Pirates lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series.

Marte was injured Sunday while swinging and missing at a pitch in a win over the Cleveland Indians.

The Pirates have four days off next week for the All-Star break before returning to action July 17 against the Brewers at Milwaukee. If Marte misses the series with the Cardinals and is placed on the 15-day disabled list, he would be eligible to return as soon as July 21 for a game against the Royals at Kansas City.

“Absolutely,” manager Clint Hurdle said when asked if a DL move would make sense.

Third baseman Josh Harrison was placed on the DL on Monday and will likely be out through the end of August after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Marte underwent a pre-game workout for a second straight day Thursday but showed only minimal improvement.

“We’ve put him through a battery of testing, run and throw, a little hitting to see what he can swing,” Hurdle said.

Marte is hitting .281 with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 80 games. He is ranked as the fourth-best defensive outfielder in the National League, according to metrics at fangraphs.com.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 6-4, 2.53 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 12-3, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen kept the Pirates from being shut out Thursday night after they lost 4-1 to St. Louis as he hit a 443-foot home run off Cardinals RHP Seth Maness in the bottom of the ninth inning. McCutchen extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games.

--INF/OF Sean Rodriguez started in left field for a fourth straight game. He has been taking the place of LF Starling Marte, who is hampered by a strained left oblique.

--LHP Jeff Locke gave up four runs in five innings with all the runs coming in the fifth inning when Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter and C Yadier Molina each hit two-run singles. The Pirates lost for just the 12th in Locke’s last 35 starts at PNC Park.

--RHP Gerrit Cole goes for his major league-leading 13th win on Friday night against St. Louis. Cole is 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, including 7-1 with a 2.19 ERA in nine starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In that fifth inning, I didn’t execute my pitches. This is a good team we’re playing. You have to be able to execute if you’re going to beat them.” -- Pirates LHP Jeff Locke, after a loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (discomfort in left side) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6-9. He is day-to-day.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn UCL in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He is tentatively scheduled to begin a throwing program sometime during the week of July 13-19.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez