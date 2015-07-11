Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The always-smiling Josh Harrison admits that missing nearly two months of the season is going to be difficult.

However, the fact that the Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb has not knocked the smile off his face.

”I take the positives out of everything,“ Harrison said when he rejoined the team before Friday night’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. ”I always look at it as, it could have been worse. I put things in perspective to know that people out there have it worse than me.

“There are some guys that have had Tommy John (elbow ligament replacement surgery) that are out a year and a half. There’s really no need for me to get bent out of shape when I have an opportunity to come back this year and help make a playoff push.”

Harrison injured the thumb last Sunday when he slid headfast while stealing second base in a win over the Cleveland Indians. Harrison also cut his right wrist on the slide and initially thought that was a more significant injury that the thumb.

“I thought it was the best precaution to come out because I didn’t want to go out there and try to squeeze my glove,” Harrison said. “After a couple opinions, surgery was what was suggested.”

The injury is expected to keep Harrison out through at least the end of August, but he said he won’t alter his style of play much when he does return.

“What I will do is take some precautions, start running bases with the (protective) mitt, but other than that I don’t think it’s anything I need to change,” Harrison said. “When you change the way you play, you’ve got a tendency of getting hurt even more when you play cautious.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 7-5, 3.09 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 7-3, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte (strained left oblique muscle) sat out his fifth straight game. However, the Pirates are optimistic he could return Saturday night after going through a full pre-game workout Friday for a third straight day and showing improvement.

--1B/OF Corey Hart will return to Pittsburgh on Sunday from his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis and be re-evaluated by the Pirates’ medical staff. He has been on the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement since June 22. Hart is 4-for-22 with two home runs in six games with Indianapolis.

--RHP Rob Scahill played catch for the second time in three days Friday in the early stages of his rehab from right forearm tightness. He has been on the disabled list since June 26 and there is not yet a timetable for his return.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa made his first start since joining the team Monday after being claimed off waivers from San Francisco, taking Starling Marte’s place in left field. It was just the fifth time Ishikawa started in left field during his eight-year career. He went 0-for-2 with a walk.

--SS Jordy Mercer batted fifth in the order for just the second time this season and went 2-for-4 with an RBI double. He entered the game 5-for-13 in his career against St. Louis RHP Lance Lynn.

--CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak with a first-inning single. Since May 7, he is hitting .353.

--RHP A.J. Burnett is scheduled to start Saturday night against St. Louis. Burnett has a 1.66 ERA in his last six starts. He is 9-6 with a 3.67 ERA against St. Louis in 19 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s still July, so you don’t want to get too wrapped up in talking about a pennant race. But the Cardinals are obviously a good team and they’ve been playing great all year. If we’re going to catch them, we’re going to have to beat them when we play them because you can’t count on other teams beating them, as good as they are.” -- Pirates 2B Neil Walker, after Friday’s 5-2 victory over St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (discomfort in left side) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6-10. He is day-to-day.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn UCL in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch on July 8 but there is no timetable for his return.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He will be evaluated by the Pirates’ medical staff in Pittsburgh on July 12.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez