Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- After a four-day rest for the All-Star break, the Pittsburgh Pirates returned to action Friday in Milwaukee, with a slightly adjusted starting rotation.

Right-hander Charlie Morton got things started for Pittsburgh, with left-handers Francisco Liriano and Jeff Locke slated for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, against the Brewers while A.J. Burnett and Gerrit Cole will take the first two games at Kansas City next week.

The move is designed in part to offer Cole and Burnett -- the Pirates leader with 119 1/3 innings of work -- some extra rest after appearing in the All-Star Game last Tuesday in Cincinnati.

“In a perfect world, I wanted to break up Locke and Liriano, and Morton and Burnett, and keep Morton and Locke separated,” Hurdle said. “I can’t have it all.”

The Pirates began the second half with the second-best overall ERA in the National League (2.86) and the second-best ERA among starters (3.05). They trail only the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in both of those categories.

Hurdle’s adjustments also let him start Burnett at Kansas City, where he’s made six previous starts during his career. Cole, meanwhile, is 7-1 against American League clubs during his time in the majors.

RECORD: 53-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-6, 2.98 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 6-9, 4.21 ERA)

--2B Neil Walker went 1-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Walker has at least one hit in 16 of his last 17 games and is batting .315 (45-for-143) in road games this season.

--RHP Jared Hughes pitched a scoreless seventh inning Friday at Milwaukee. He’s now kept opponents off the board in his last 15 outings, a stretch of 14 2/3 innings, dating back to June 12.

--OF Gregory Polanco returned to the Pirates’ leadoff spot, where he was for six of the Pirates’ last seven games of the first half and was batting .308 during that stretch with seven walks and four RBIs. Polanco had a hit in four trips Friday, extending his streak of reaching safely to eight games. He has hits in seven of those contests.

--3B Jung-Ho Kang hit a solo home run in the seventh inning Friday, his fifth of the season. Kang has reached base at least once in nine consecutive games and in each of his last 13 starts.

--OF Jaff Decker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was batting .275 (49-for-178) with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games with the Indians this season.

--RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Friday. Boscan earned his first big league promotion on July 12 as insurance for the Pirates, who played 14 innings in the penultimate game of the first half. He did not appear in a game during his brief stint with the Pirates. Boscan is 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 76 2/3 innings of work for Indianapolis this season.

--OF Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) joined the team in Milwaukee to be reevaluated after completing a minor league rehab assignment but has yet to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Grit, determination, perseverance, keep playing the game. That’s our guys. They just keep playing the game day after day and inning after inning, just staying focused on the task at hand.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 and was shut down. As of July 17, he joined the team in Milwaukee to be reevaluated after completing a minor league rehab assignment.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Jung-Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Gorkys Hernandez

OF Jaff Decker