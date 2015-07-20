Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- When the Pittsburgh Pirates open their interleague series at Kansas City on Monday, shortstop Jordy Mercer won’t be with them. He will be back in Pittsburgh where the team’s medical staff will take a closer look at his left leg.

Mercer was forced to leave Sunday’s loss after colliding with Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez. Lined up on the other side of second base as part of a defensive shift, Mercer fielded Adam Lind’s grounder and tried to make the tag on Gomez, who dropped into a slide to break up a possible double play.

Gomez’s right knee slammed into Mercer’s left leg, and he was carted off the field after being tended to by the training staff.

Gomez and the Pirates got into a scrape last season when Pittsburgh thought the Brewers outfielder was showboating after a home run. Benches cleared in an early-season game and suspensions were levied, but there was no retaliation this time, nor was anyone on either side suggesting there was ill intent on Gomez’s part.

“I think if he’s on your team, it’s an aggressive slide,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “If not ... you know, he was straight into the base path with a sideways slide. Misfortune. That’s pretty much how you’re taught trying to get out of the situation and keep the double play from happening.”

The loss of Mercer, who was only hitting .242 but has been o the upswing recently, is a big blow for the defensive-minded Pirates, who are 4 1/2 games behind the front-running St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-38

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 7-3, 2.11 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 4-6, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer will return to Pittsburgh and have his left leg examined by the team’s medical staff. Mercer suffered an injury to the leg and had to leave the game after colliding with Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who was trying to break up a double play by sliding into second. Mercer was carted from the field.

--2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday afternoon at Milwaukee. Walker’s had at least one hit in 18 of his last 19 games and is a .305 hitter (47-for-154) on the road this season.

--INF Jung Ho Kang recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season Sunday and has now reached base in 11 straight games and 15 straight starts. He’s played most of the time at third, but could slide over to shortstop to fill in if Jordy Mercer’s leg injury requires a stint on the disabled list.

--LHP Jeff Locke threw six shutout innings Sunday, but lost when Milwaukee scored two in the seventh inning. He’s 5-6 on the year with a 4.01 ERA but has posted a 1.96 ERA over his last seven starts.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder discomfort. To fill the roster spot, the Pirates recalled RHP Wilfredo Boscan from Triple-A Indianapolis.

--RHP Wilfredo Boscan was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. This is Boscan’s third stint with the team this season, but he has yet to make an appearance.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (left leg) will return to Pittsburgh and be examined by the team’s medical staff after being hurt in a collision July 19.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 and was shut down. As of July 17, he joined the team in Milwaukee to be reevaluated after completing a minor league rehab assignment.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Wilfredo Boscan

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Jung-Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker