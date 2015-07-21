Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to overtake the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central or qualify for the playoffs as a wild card, they will be doing it with a revised left side of their infield until possibly September.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer went on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, an injury that likely will keep out of the lineup for six weeks.

Mercer’s injury was the result of a Carlos Gomez slide Sunday in Milwaukee.

On July 6, Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison sustained a torn left thumb ligament. It was anticipated he would miss seven weeks.

“It’s a challenge with the left side of your infield (on the disabled list),” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The beautiful thing about this game is no other team really cares. So we’re going to play on, opportunities to bring next man up or put a new man in. That’s what we’ll continue to do.”

The recommendation for Mercer is rest and rehab, as surgery will not be necessary.

“I actually think from what has happened we caught a break,” Hurdle said.

Jung Ho Kang, who was filling in for the injured Harrison at third base, moved over to shortstop Monday night and went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs in the Pirates’ 10-7 triumph over the Royals.

It was his first start at shortstop since June 13, although it is his standard position. Hurdle indicated Kang would get the lion’s share of playing time at shortstop until Mercer heals. Sean Rodriguez figures to be the regular third baseman.

After a slow start, Mercer hit .304 in June and raised his season average to .242 before landing on the disabled list.

”There’s never a good time to lose a player for a month for the player’s sake,“ Hurdle said. ”What I think this will do in a lot of different cases will show the value of what Jordy does on a daily basis that goes under the radar that is taken for granted or not made aware of. He’s a big part of that infield glue.

“We’re going to give an opportunity for a different cast of characters to get involved.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 13-3, 2.30 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 5-2, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer is expected to miss six weeks with a left knee injury he sustained Sunday. Mercer was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion, and the Pirates placed him on the 15-day disabled list Monday. Mercer was forced to leave Pittsburgh’s loss to Milwaukee on Sunday after colliding with Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. Mercer is hitting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

--INF Brent Morel had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 36 runs in 81 games. Morel hit .340 in a dozen games this month. He had 24 extra-base hits since May 24. He appeared in 23 games for Pittsburgh last year, hitting .179/.220/.231 with no homers and four RBIs. Morel previously played for the White Sox from 2011-13.

--INF/OF Corey Hart was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to create a spot for INF Brent Morel on the Pirates’ 40-man roster. Hart has been out since late June due to a left shoulder impingement, and he recently experienced a setback in his rehab.

--3B Jung Ho Kang will slide over to shortstop to fill in for Jordy Mercer, who is out six weeks with a knee injury. Kang recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season Sunday and has now reached base in 11 straight games and 15 straight starts.

--INF Sean Rodriguez will take over as the Pirates’ regular third baseman due to SS Jordy Mercer’s knee injury. 3B Jung Ho Kang will man shortstop. Rodriguez is hitting ..209/.237/.321 with three homers and six RBIs in 78 games.

--RHP Gerrit Cole, who threw a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game, will seek his major-league-leading 14th victory Monday. He was charged with two or fewer runs in 14 of his first 18 starts. He has never faced the Royals, but he is 7-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 10 career interleague starts.

--RHP A.J. Burnett was not at his best Monday, but he picked up the victory as the Pirates beat the Royals 10-7. Burnett was tagged for six runs on 11 hits, including two home runs. He walked one, hit two batters and committed a balk. When first base umpire Gerry Davis called Burnett for a balk on a pickoff move with Jarrod Dyson on first base, Burnett started marching toward the umpire, but he was intercepted by C Francisco Cervelli. “I’ve been using that same move my whole career, and that’s what drove me to that point,” Burnett said. “And I used the same one to (try to) pick him off earlier in the game. I kept my cool because of Cervelli, I think. I was planning on not doing anything crazy, but I wanted to make my point. He did a good job. Cervelli’s been there a couple of times for me this year in situations where he’s been able to calm me down.”

--1B Travis Ishikawa went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He entered the game 1-for-18 with one RBI in 15 games with the Giants and Pirates. “I couldn’t tell you why it worked tonight,” Ishikawa said. “I‘m just trying to see the ball. Wherever it goes, it goes. I wish I could tell you I was controlling it, but if I could, my average would have been a lot higher.”

--RHP Mark Melancon logged his major-league-leading 30th save and the 100th of his career with a perfect ninth inning against the Royals. He has converted a club-record 28 consecutive saves since a blown save April 21 against the Cubs.

--C Francisco Cervelli left the game Monday due to right wrist discomfort. He is 6-for-33 (.182) in his past 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been feeling good for the last couple of days. I’ve had some decent at-bats. I’ve just had a few hits taken away. I was just fortunate for them to fall tonight.” -- 1B Travis Ishikawa, who homered and drove in four runs Monday in the Pirates’ 10-7 win over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Francisco Cervelli (right wrist discomfort) left the July 20 game.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 and was shut down. As of July 17, he joined the team in Milwaukee to be re-evaluated after completing his rehab assignment.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Wilfredo Boscan

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker