Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pedro Alvarez started Tuesday night for the first time this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates against a left-handed starting pitcher, Jason Vargas of the Royals.

Alvarez, who is a career .195 hitter against left-handers, went 0-for-3 on Tuesday. He hit .175 with three extra-base hits against southpaws in 2014. He is hitting .179, 5-for-28, with one extra-base hit, a double, while striking out 11 times and walking twice off left-handers this season.

“A couple of things,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said went into the decision. “No. 1, Vargas’ numbers against left-handers. He’s a different kind of left-hander.”

Left-handers were hitting .292 off Vargas in his first eight starts this season, while right-handers were hitting .265.

Alvarez stroked two hits in the 10-7 Monday victory, so Hurdle wanted to keep him in the lineup to “just get Pedro in a good spot.”

Will Alvarez get more starts against left-handers?

“I go one-day at a time with lineups,” Hurdle said. “We’ll see what kind of swings we get out of him today and go from there.”

Alvarez walked in his only plate-appearance against Vargas, who left in the second inning with an injury.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-3, 4.34 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-5, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Francisco Cervelli was held out of the lineup with a bruised right wrist. He exited in the seventh inning Monday after being struck in the wrist while blocking a pitch. “It was the same spot he aggravated a few weeks ago,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “It was just about ready to get good and now it’s got not good again. He’s getting treatment now. He would be available only in an emergency situation tonight. We’ll reevaluate tomorrow.”

--LHP Francisco Liriano, who was skipped a start Saturday at Milwaukee because of a stiff neck, threw a bullpen Tuesday. “He’s in a good place,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “His side went well. He’s scheduled to pitch on turn in the rotation. So it was good news.” Liriano is penciled in for a Thursday start against the Nationals.

--RHP Gerrit Cole gave up three runs, one unearned, on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in the loss Tuesday to the Royals. “Cole pitched an outstanding game,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He used all four pitches. He used his fastball up, down, in and out. It’s as good a game as he’s pitched since he’s been in a Pirates uniform.”

--LF Starling Marte thought he hit his 14th home run in the second inning, when the ball bounced off the left-field wall and into the Royals’ bullpen. After a review, however, Marte was given a ground rule double. “I‘m really looking forward to hearing the explanation from New York,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “All Gerry (Davis, crew chief) can do is tell me what they told him. It was a situation where the ball hit below the fence and then went out so it’s a ground-rule double. So I was wondering if the ball hit below the (top of the) fence and hit a fielder on top of the head and bounced out would it be a ground-rule double? No, it would be a home run. But I can’t get in a heated discussion with him. It’s a situation where I‘m still kind of concerned to hear. I couldn’t find it in a rule book. It’s not in the universal rules inside the dugout. You can’t protest a replay. There was a lot of confusion, at least in my mind.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not so sure they got to (Gerrit) Cole, to be quite frank with you. We got in our way in the eighth inning. We got in our way on three consecutive plays. We could have taken better care of the ball that could have resulted in a much different situation. Cole pitched an outstanding game.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano(stiff neck) missed a start July 18. He threw a bullpen session July 21 with no issues. He is scheduled to start July 23.

--C Francisco Cervelli (right wrist discomfort) left the July 20 game and sat out July 21.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 and was shut down. As of July 17, he joined the team in Milwaukee to be re-evaluated after completing his rehab assignment.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Wilfredo Boscan

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker