Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pittsburgh Pirates third base coach Rick Sofield acknowledged he messed up in the ninth inning Tuesday night.

Sofield waved home Starling Marte after Jung Ho Kang doubled to center. Shortstop Alcides Escobar’s relay throw to catcher Salvador Perez beat Marte.

“It all added up to being a bad decision on my part,” Sofield said. “You never want to make the first out at home plate. It turned out to be a bad play on my part. I take full responsibility.”

The Pirates collected two more hits and a walk, scoring a run, off Royals closer Greg Holland. The game ended with Gregory Polanco striking out with the bases loaded.

”You have to make a snap judgment and then you live with it,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ”I think he’ll (Sofield) be the first to tell you if that situation rises again, he’ll never wave the runner home. You live and learn.

“That’s one thing we’ve been very good about here. When you make mistakes, you own them. You admit them, try not make them again and you move on.”

Better for the third base coach to remain anonymous than discussed on sports talk radio.

“It’s kind of like the umpire,” Hurdle said. “It is better you don’t know who the third base coach is. That means he’s doing a pretty good job. When you’re not thumbing through the program trying to find out who is behind home plate, he’s probably doing a pretty good job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-5, 4.30 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-6, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Pedro Florimon was brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .394 in 10 July games to raise his average to .254. He was immediately inserted into the lineup, starting at shortstop. “Above average defender across the board,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of the Indianapolis scouting report on Florimon. “He plays second, plays third, plays short. He continues to switch hit, put some bunts down. They used him to handle the bat. He stole some bases. He’s a good base runner. He was a very dependable player while he was at Indianapolis.” Florimon was asked to bunt in the second inning with LF Jaff Decker on first, but instead of moving the runner, he put the ball in the air and 1B Eric Hosmer made a diving catch. He went 0-for-3 and struck out twice in his Pirates’ debut. Florimon was the 2013 Twins starting shortstop.

--C Francisco Cervelli, who is nursing a bruised right wrist, was not in the lineup again Wednesday. “I really felt compelled to give him one more day,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “I felt if I gave him one more day, he’d be fit for duty tomorrow.”

--LHP Francisco Liriano, who missed his Saturday start against the Brewers with a stiff neck, left early Wednesday to return to Pittsburgh to be rested for a start against the Nationals. The Pirates charter flight was not scheduled to land until 2:30 a.m., so the club sent Liriano out early. He lost June 20 to the Nationals when Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter.

--CF Starling Marte went 3-for-4 in the Pirates’ 5-1 loss. He went 8-for-13 with three consecutive multi-hit games against the Royals to raise his average to .289.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Charlie pitched wonderfully through six innings. We had some early chances on offense. Three innings in a row we had two runners on, a couple of times with first and second and no outs. We came away with one run. We just have to keep working to play a better overall game.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Charlie Morton after a loss in Kansas City on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (stiff neck) missed a start July 18. He threw a bullpen session July 21 with no issues. He is scheduled to start July 23.

--C Francisco Cervelli (right wrist discomfort) left the July 20 game and sat out July 21-22.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 and was shut down. As of July 17, he joined the team in Milwaukee to be re-evaluated after completing his rehab assignment.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Brent Morel

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker