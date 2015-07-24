Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Exactly 12 years and one day after giving Aramis Ramirez away to the Chicago Cubs while under financial duress, the Pirates got the 38-year-old third baseman back Thursday night in a bid to make the postseason for a third consecutive season.

The banged-up Pirates acquired Ramirez and cash considerations in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers for Triple-A Indianapolis right-handed reliever Yhonathan Barrios.

Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Shortstop Jordy Mercer is also not expected back until September after spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday in a game at Milwaukee.

“The fact we’ve got two players that are out for probably for a large chunk of time is what really pushed us into action here,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “When we lost one, we were fine. When we lost the second, it was a challenge.”

The Pirates have a 3 1/2-game lead in the National League wild card standings but are six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

“We felt this was a legitimate major league bat that wherever (manager) Clint (Hurdle) wants to put him in the lineup, he can do some damage for us,” Huntington said. “He can be a threat and provide some protection. That was important for us.”

The Pirates, on the brink of insolvency, traded Ramirez to the Cubs on July 22, 2003, in order to reduce their player payroll. Ramirez was just 25 and just two years removed from having a 112-RBI season for a team that lost 100 games in 2001.

Ramirez is hitting .247 with 11 home runs and a .725 OPS in 81 games this season. He has hit .352 in 16 games in July and has a .333 batting average in 25 games since June 19.

The Pirates signed Ramirez in 1994 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic. He made his major league debut on May 26, 1998, at age 19. He is the last teenager to play for the Pirates.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was acquired from Milwaukee on Thursday in a trade for a minor-leaguer. Ramirez is expected to join the Pirates on Saturday night for their game against Washington and be the everyday third baseman with 3B Josh Harrison is expected to be out through at least the end of August while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

--LHP Francisco Liriano allowed only one run in six innings and struck out 11 on Thursday night to get the win as the Pirates downed Washington 7-3. Liriano, who walked three, showed no ill effects from being a late scratch from his previous scheduled start last Saturday at Milwaukee. He had last pitched June 12. In his last five starts, Liriano is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA.

--C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run. He missed the previous two games with a bruised right wrist.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 13th. McCutchen also scored his 600th career run on the homer. He is hitting .323 in 48 home games at PNC Park this season, compared with .262 in 44 games on the road. McCutchen had been 3-for-31 in his last nine games against the Nationals.

--SS Jung Ho Kang went 2-for-4 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The rookie from South Korea is 17-for-37 (.459) with nine RBIs during that span, raising his batting average to .289. He also has four multi-hit games in a row.

--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in the first inning that opened the scoring Marte is 10-for-17 (.588) in his last four games overall and 26-for-67 (.388) in his last 17 home games at PNC Park.

--INF/OF Steve Lombardozzi was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for the acquisition of 3B Aramis Ramirez on Thursday in a trade from Milwaukee. Lombardozzi went 0-for-10 for the Pirates earlier this season in 12 games. He was hitting .304 with 11 stolen bases in 67 games with Indianapolis.

--LHP Jeff Locke (5-6, 4.01 ERA) will start Friday night against Washington. Locke has a 1.96 ERA in his last seven starts overall and is 2-2 with a 1.07 ERA in his last six starts at PNC Park. He is 0-0 with a 2.53 ERA against the Nationals in two career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just glad to get out there again and try and help the team win some ballgames.” -- Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano, after a win over the nationals on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (stiff neck) missed a start July 18. He threw a bullpen session July 21 with no issues. He started July 23.

--C Francisco Cervelli (right wrist discomfort) left the July 20 game and sat out July 21-22. He started July 23.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. As of July 17, he joined the team in Milwaukee and is out indefinitely.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on July 22.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Brent Morel

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker