Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Aramis Ramirez is scheduled to join the Pittsburgh Pirates in time for their game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night at PNC Park and his new teammates are eager for the arrival of the 37-year-old third baseman.

“He’s been around for quite some time and he’s a veteran that knows what he needs to do and look forward to him coming here and doing his job and bringing another bat into the lineup,” center fielder Andrew McCutchen said before the Pirates beat the Nationals 7-5 on Friday night.

The Pirates acquired Ramirez on Thursday from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for minor league reliever Yhonathan Barrios.

Ramirez will be the starting third baseman while Josh Harrison recovers from surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Harrison was injured July 5 and is expected to be out through the end of August.

Ramirez is the last teenager to play for the Pirates as he made his debut as a 19-year-old during the 1998 season. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs on July 22, 2003, with the Pirates on the brink in insolvency and needing to shed player payroll immediately.

Pirates second baseman Neil Walker was a rising senior at Pine-Richland High School in the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh when Ramirez was traded.

“People weren’t very happy about it,” Walker said with a smile.

However, the fans -- and Pirates -- are happy to welcome Ramirez back as he returns to help in a pennant race.

Ramirez has a .294 career batting average with runners in scoring positon in 2,499 plate appearances over 18 seasons. That is 10 points higher than his overall average.

“He’s a guy that’s a professional hitter, a guy that hits really well, particularly with guys in scoring position,” Walker said. “That’s something that’s tough to do at this level.”

RECORD: 56-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals LHP (Gio Gonzalez, 7-4, 3.93 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-3, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort), who has been on the disabled list since June 22, went home to Litchfield Park, Ariz., on Friday and will continue his rehab there. Hart is expected to rejoin the team sometime in mid-August then go on a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) is expected to throw a bullpen over the weekend for the first time going on the disabled list on June 26. He will likely have one additional bullpen session before being sent out on a rehab assignment next week.

--INF Jung Ho Kang set a career high by hitting in his 11th straight games as he went 2-for-4 in a 7-5 win over Washington on Friday night. The native of South Korea is 19-for-41 (.463) during his hitting streak, lifting his batting average to .289. Kang also had his fifth straight multi-hit game and is hitting .500 (12-for-24) in that span.

--1B Pedro Alvarez had been 0-for-10 In his career against Washington RHP Max Scherzer before connecting for a two-run home run that was estimated at 460 feet. It cleared the right-center field stands at PNC Park and reached the Allegheny River on one bounce. It was the second time Alvarez reached the river this season and the fourth time in his career. A total of 37 homers have gone into the water since PNC Park opened in 2001.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (8-3, 2.44) will start against Washington on Saturday night. Burnett has a 2.75 ERA in his last eight starts overall and is 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA in nine home starts at PNC Park this season. He is 12-6 with a 3.23 ERA against the Nationals in 24 career games, including 23 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to foul off good pitches and keep battling until I got a pitch I liked. I’ve had 10-pitch, 11-pitch at-bats in the minor leagues and last year but that was my best at-bat this year.” -- Pirates RF Gregory Polanco, on a 12-pitch battle with Washington RHP Max Scherzer that ended up in a home run.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab and is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8 then threw a bullpen session July 24. He will likely throw at least one more bullpen before being sent on a rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on July 22.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20, and he played for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25-26 before he was shut down. He restarted his rehab stint in Bradenton on June 5. He was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7, moved back to Bradenton on June 8, then was shut down again. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 6.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Brent Morel

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker