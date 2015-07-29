Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- If anyone were due for a big hit, it was Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco.

After scalding balls in each of his first three at-bats and standing at the plate 0-for-4 on the night with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning Tuesday, Polanco finally got on the board, scorching a bases-clearing double. The hit helped the Pirates earn an 8-7 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

“It was good to see because he squared balls up, he squared them up the first three at-bats as good as you can square a ball up,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “But this is the big leagues, some days you do that and you get nothing, but you gotta stay mentally tough, you gotta stay in the game, stay in the fight. ... (To) work the count like he did, hit a breaking ball, real good to see.”

In the first inning, Polanco crushed a ball, but it was right at Twins center fielder Aaron Hicks.

With a runner on first in the third, Polanco sent another screamer into center, this one over Hicks’ head. However, Hicks ran it down, reaching up to rob Polanco of extra bases at the wall.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth, Polanco sent a rocket back up the middle that was snagged by diving shortstop Eduardo Escobar, probably taking away a pair of RBIs.

“I just tried to stay tough and never give up and stay fighting, trying to hit it better,” Polanco said. “If you hit it hard, you’re going to get results.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 6-6, 2.91 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-0, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Brent Morel refused his outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and is now a free agent. Morel was designated for assignment by the club Saturday after going 2-for-7 in three games three games for the Pirates.

--RF Gregory Polanco went 1-for-5 with a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning. Polanco has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games and has hit safely in six straight. The hit in the eighth inning was his first career bases-loaded extra-base hit.

--SS Jung Ho Kang homered with one out in the ninth inning, breaking a 7-7 tie. Kang has hit safely in eight of his past nine games. For Kang, it was his second ninth-inning homer of the season, both off closers, St. Louis’ Trevor Rosenthal and then Minnesota’s Glen Perkins on Tuesday. “He continues to grow, he’s doing things here he’s probably done before in some sequence or context, just a different place now,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Sometimes it’s closers he’s facing, but that’s a dynamic swing off one of the best closers in the game.”

--C Francisco Cervelli went 3-for-5 and is now hitting .301 on the season. Cervelli has hit safely in six consecutive games at Target Field and has multiple hits in each of his past four games overall. It was the sixth time this season Cervelli finished with at least three hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t win until you win. And tonight was a perfect example of that.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after the Pirates’ 8-7 win over the Twins on Tuesday. Each team scored four times in the eighth inning before SS Jung Ho Kang’s ninth-inning homer was the difference.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab and is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8 then threw a bullpen session July 24. He likely will throw at least one more bullpen session before being sent on a rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on July 22.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker