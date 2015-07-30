Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie infielder Jung Ho Kang has turned out to be one of the biggest bargains in all of baseball this season.

Kang, who signed a four-year deal with the Pirates during the winter worth $11 million, has been far more valuable than that for the Pirates this season.

On Tuesday, Kang’s solo home run into the second deck in left field with one out in the top of the ninth inning capped a two-hit performance and was the winning run in an 8-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“When I hit, I knew it,” Kang said through an interpreter. “(I‘ve) always enjoyed the situations like this ever since I played in Korea.”

Kang had three more hits Wednesday, including a solo homer, as Pittsburgh won 10-4, capping the two-game series sweep. He raised his batting average and on-base percentage by 36 points since a two-hit game July 10.

“He’s working hard to be a better hitter, he’s working hard to be a more complete hitter,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He has the ability to battle an at-bat, get his nose in there and fight. We’ve seen that since the beginning of the season. He’s one of those guys who sees as many pitches as anybody.”

Kang, a five-time All-Star in the Korean Baseball Organization before coming to North America this season, has shown he isn’t afraid of the big moments.

“I think my focus goes up toward the end of the game,” Kang said. “When it comes to a tighter game like this, you really get a whole other level of focus.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-41

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-4, 2.68 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup on Wednesday, playing left and batting second. Marte was a late scratch on Tuesday because of an illness. Marte went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the 10-4 win over the Twins.

--RF Gregory Polanco left the game in the middle of the fourth inning with what the club deemed discomfort in his left knee. Polanco went 0-for-2 before departing the game, snapping his streak of 18 consecutive games of reaching base safely.

--3B Aramis Ramirez doubled off the wall in the fifth inning. The hit snapped an 0-for-14 skid since being traded to Pittsburgh from Milwaukee last Thursday. The hit was his first in a Pirates uniform since July 21, 2003, during his first stint with the club.

--SS Jung Ho Kang had two hits -- a single and a solo home run. The homer was Kang’s seventh of the season and second in the series. Kang now has 11 multi-hit games this month, has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games overall and is hitting .400 since 3B Josh Harrison went on the disabled list on July 6.

--LHP Francisco Liriano earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings of work. For Liriano, it was his second win in his fourth career start against the Twins, the club he began his major league career with in 2005. Liriano now has seven wins this season, matching his total from all of last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(McCutchen has) been pitched extremely well lately, whether it’s been slider, whether it’s been fastball location, and that’s going to happen. There’s ebbs and flows for all seasons for all players. I think with him it’s just a matter of time before he gets things back on track.” --Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, onCF Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Gregory Polanco (left knee discomfort) left the game in the middle of the fourth inning July 29. He is day-to-day.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab and is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8 then threw a bullpen session July 24. He likely will throw at least one more bullpen session before being sent on a rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez (left shoulder discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on July 22.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker