Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Pirates strengthened their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Joe Blanton late Wednesday night from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations and trading Double-A shortstop JaCoby Jones to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for closer Joakim Soria on Thursday.

“He’s a veteran closer who’s been there and done that,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said of Soria. “He lengthens and deepens our bullpen.”

The Pirates’ bullpen needs were magnified Thursday night when it allowed seven runs in a 15-5 loss at Cincinnati.

Huntington said Mark Melancon, who set a club record with 30 consecutive saves, will remain the Pirates’ closer with Soria and left-hander Tony Watson forming a dynamic setup duo.

Soria is 3-1 this season with a 2.85 ERA, 23 saves and a 1.05 WHIP.

But the Pirates had to pay a steep price by giving up Jones, who batted .260 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 96 games this season between Advanced Class-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona, which he was promoted to just last week.

“It wasn’t easy trade him,” Huntington said. “Detroit was strong on getting him. We had to give him up to get a deal, but he was not a guy we wanted to give up.”

Blanton has resurrected his career after retiring before last season.

“I said, ‘Maybe I’ll just give it another whirl and see what happens,'” Blanton said of his change of heart.

Blanton became a stable member of the Kansas City Royals bullpen, posting a 2.74 ERA in 11 relief appearances. On Thursday, the 34-year old right-hander was dealt to the Pirates for cash.

To make room on the roster for Blanton, the Pirates designated for assignment right-hander Vance Worley, who they’ll attempt to trade to a club looking for a starter.

Blanton went 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 appearances including four starts for the Royals. His ability to adapt to various roles was attractive for the Bucs.

“He’s pitched in all situations you can ask a man to pitch in,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Blanton, who was designated for assignment on July 28 when the Royals traded for Reds ace Johnny Cueto, said he’s looking forward to the unique opportunity to pitch for two contending clubs in one season with the Royals favored by many to win the World Series and the Pirates holding the top National League Wild Card spot.

“Usually it doesn’t happen that way,” Blanton said. “I think it’s very fortunate for me to go from being in contention to in contention.”

Blanton joined the Pirates in Cincinnati on Thursday, eight days after he recorded a career-high five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings against his new team. Soria could report as early as Friday.

Pittsburgh (59-41) currently holds the top spot in the National League Wild Card standings.

“These moves help solidify our bullpen,” said Huntington. “You’re always looking for ways to improve your club.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-6, 4.01 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-5, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley hopes to land with a club that will give him an opportunity to start. Worley was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday to make room on the roster for right-hander Joe Blanton. Worley said he’ll accept a minor league assignment if a trade does not occur. “Hopefully I can be a starter somewhere,” he said. Worley posted a 2.08 ERA 12 relief appearances this season.

--RHP Joe Blanton joined the Pirates on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati, hours after he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. Blanton went 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 games including four starts for the Royals. Blanton retired prior to last season before reviving his career. “I said, ‘Maybe I’ll just give it another whirl and see what happens,'” he said. “And here I am.”

--RHP Joakim Soria had 23 saves this season for the Detroit Tigers, but he will team up with LHP Tony Watson to form a dynamic setup duo after being traded to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Double-A SS Jacoby Jones. Soria went 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 1.05 WHIP for Detroit this season. “He’s a veteran closer who’s been there done that,” said Pirates general manager Neal Huntington.

--SS JaCoby Jones was traded to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in exchange for right-handed closer Joakim Soria. Jones batted .260 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 96 games this season between Advanced Class A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona, which he was promoted to just last week. “It wasn’t easy trade him,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “Detroit was strong on getting him. We had to give him up to get a deal, but he was not a guy we wanted to give up.”

--RHP A.J. Burnett’s outing on Thursday night in Cincinnati was concerning for the Pirates. Burnett, relying heavily on his fastball which didn’t have much velocity, allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two, struck out four and allowed a home run over his 97 pitches. Manager Clint Hurdle was asked about pushing back Burnett’s next start. “I don’t know,” said manager Clint Hurdle when asked about pushing back Burnett’s next start. “That’s why I‘m going to wait, sleep on it, talk to him and watch some videotape.” Burnett allowed at least 10 hits in three straight games. “It’s sad,” Burnett said. “That’s all I had. I‘m 38.”

--SS Justin Sellers was traded by the Pirates to Chicago White Sox on Thursday for a player to be named later or cash. Sellers, 29, is a career .198 hitter with a .280 on-base percentage.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Hernandez had been on the disabled list since July 13 with left shoulder discomfort.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know. That’s why I‘m going to wait, sleep on it, talk to him and watch some videotape.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, when asked about pushing back RHP A.J. Burnett’s next start after another tough outing on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab and is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8 then threw a bullpen session July 24. He likely will throw at least one more bullpen session before being sent on a rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Deolis Guerra

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker