Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Joakim Soria arrived at Great American Ball Park on Friday prepared to join a new team, a new league, and likely assume a new role.

The former Detroit Tigers closer was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Double-A shortstop prospect Jacoby Jones.

“I didn’t expect it, but I knew there was a chance I would get traded with the situation with the team,” Soria said. “But, I’ve come to a great team with great chemistry. Hopefully I can help this team win a championship.”

As of Friday afternoon, manager Clint Hurdle hadn’t discussed roles with Soria.

But it was made clear both by Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington that Soria would join left-hander Tony Watson as a dynamic setup duo behind closer Mark Melancon.

On Friday night, Soria made his Pirates debut in the seventh inning. He retired the first two batters easily before allowing two walks and a single to load the bases. But, Soria snared catcher Brayan Pena’s liner to end the inning. The Pirates hung on for a 5-4 win.

Soria said he’s willing to accept any role he’s given.

”I‘m here to help the team to win,“ he said. ”The eighth and ninth (inning) is very similar,“ he said. It’s a different league, but same baseball. I just need to go out there and pitch.”

If the current plan holds true, Hurdle might have more late-inning flexibility than any skipper in baseball being able to use Soria and Watson interchangeably in the seventh or eighth.

“If I’ve got a heavy one in the seventh, (Soria) could be the guy, Watson could be the guy,” Hurdle said. “It’s going to free (right-hander Jared) Hughes up as well. I‘m going to have complete confidence to use Soria to close, like we’ve had with Watson when Melancon has been down.”

The Pirates’ bullpen needs were magnified Thursday night when the bullpen allowed seven runs in a 15-5 loss at Cincinnati.

Huntington said Mark Melancon, who’s set a club record with 30 consecutive saves, will remain the Pirates’ closer with Soria and left-hander Tony Watson forming a dynamic setup duo.

Soria is 3-1 this season with a 2.85 ERA, 23 saves and a 1.05 WHIP.

“This is a very good back end of the game pitcher that we’ve acquired,” Hurdle said.

Pittsburgh currently holds the top spot in the National League Wild Card standings.

RECORD: 60-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-4, 2.24 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-3, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Michael Morse was acquired along with cash from the Dodgers on Friday. Morse is expected to serve as a right-handed bat off the bench who can spell 1B Pedro Alvarez at times. Morse was hitting .213 with four homers in 53 games with the Marlins when he was dealt as part of the 13-player trade between the Dodgers, Marlins, and Braves, then designated for assignment the next day.

--LHP J.A. Happ was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Friday to fill A.J. Burnett’s spot in the rotation after he was placed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. Happ is 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts. He will step into Burnett’s spot in the Pirates’ rotation.

--OF Jose Tabata was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for 1B/OF Michael Morse on Friday. Tabata was designated for assignment last month after batting .289 in 27 games this season for Pittsburgh.

--RHP A.J. Burnett and the Pirates knew something was amiss when the veteran right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on Thursday. Most disconcerting was a noticeable drop in velocity. After the game, Burnett was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. It is uncertain if the injury will require more than 15 days of recovery time. Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts.

--RHP Adrian Sampson was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday in exchange for LHP J.A. Happ. Sampson, 23, was drafted by the Pirates out of Bellevue College in 2012. With Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he was 8-8 with a 3.98 ERA over 124 1/3 innings with 95 strikeouts in 21 starts.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday for his second stint with Pittsburgh this season. He’s 1-1 with a 2.72 ERA in 42 appearances for Indianapolis this season. He did not allow a run in his last seven appearances (6 2/3ip) and was scored upon just once in his last 17 Triple-A outings. He made his one appearance with the Pirates on and pitched a scoreless inning.

--RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment less than 24 hours after allowing six earned runs including two homers in 1 1/3 innings during Thursday’s 15-5 loss at Cincinnati. Guerra was 2-0 with a 6.48 ERA in 10 appearances for the Pirates.

--RHP Joakim Soria, acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade on Thursday, made his Pirates debut in the seventh inning on Friday and provided plenty of drama. He retired the first two batters easily before allowing two walks and a single to load the bases. But, Soria snared catcher Brayan Pena’s liner to end the inning to preserve a one-run lead in the Bucs’ 5-4 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Does he get credited with the save?” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on LF Starling Marte’s two stellar defensive plays in the 9th inning of a win over the Reds on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 31.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8 then threw a bullpen session July 24. He will likely throw at least one more bullpen session before being sent on a rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jaff Decker