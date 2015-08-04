Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Before the game against the Chicago Cubs was rained out Monday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates received a bit of good news.

An MRI revealed that Pirates right-hander A.J. Burnett has a strained flexor tendon in his elbow rather than a torn ligament, which he feared.

“If I was going to get bad news, then this is the best I could hope for,” Burnett said. “I‘m still going to have a chance to come back this season, and that’s what I want more than anything.”

Burnett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, a day after giving up eight runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Cincinnati. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts this season.

However, Burnett is 1-2 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break, allowing at least five runs in each outing. That came following a first half in which he went 7-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 18 starts and was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 17-year career.

Burnett, 38, plans to retire at the end of the season and said that won’t change even if he is unable to return. However, he is optimistic he will take the mound once more.

“I’ve got support from the team, my teammates, my family,” Burnett said. “Social media has been off the hook with the fans showing their support.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 11-6, 2.62 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-6, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Michael Morse joined the Pirates on Monday, three days after being acquired from the Dodgers in a trade. He started at first base and hit a double in his first at-bat by the game against the Cubs was postponed because of rain after 3 1/2 innings. The Dodgers acquired Morse from Miami in a three-team trade Thursday. Los Angeles immediately designated Morse for assignment, then traded him for minor league OF Jose Tabata a day later. Morse, 33, hit just .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 53 games with the Marlins.

--OF Jaff Decker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear a roster spot for 1B/OF Michael Morse. He was 1-for-13 (.077) with a triple in nine games for the Pirates.

--SS Jung Ho Kang was voted National League Rookie of the Month for July. He led all major league rookies with a .379 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, a .621 slugging percentage, 18 runs, 33 hits and 54 total bases in 25 games, and his three home runs were tied for fourth among NL rookies. He also had nine RBIs and 13 extra-base hits, which was tied for third among all NL hitters. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no Pirates rookie has had as high a batting average and as many extra-base hits in one calendar month since Hall of Famer Paul Waner hit .381 with 14 extra-base hits in September 1926.

--LHP J.A. Happ (4-6, 4.64 ERA) will make his first start for the Pirates on Tuesday night when he faces the Chicago Cubs. Happ was acquired from Seattle in a trade last Friday. He lost five of his last six decisions since May 15 after going 3-1 with a 2.98 ERA in his first seven starts of the season. Happ is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA against the Cubs in four career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mark pitches in to left-handers as much as anybody in the game. For the life of me, I know Mark would not put the tying run to the plate in a save situation. They (umpires) felt they had to do what they had to do following the altercation. These are two highly spirited teams who take pride out on the field.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on closer Mark Melancon’s ejection Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He will rest until around Sept. 1 before beginning a throwing program.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse