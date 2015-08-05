Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano isn’t likely to have his between-starts routine changed.

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday that the Liriano will almost certainly stay on his regular schedule and start Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Liriano pitched just two innings Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in a game that eventually was postponed by rain in the middle of the fourth inning.

The workload was light enough that the left-hander would not necessarily need the normal four days of rest between starts. For example, Cubs left-hander Jon Lester worked just 1 2/3 innings Monday and will come back and pitch Friday against the San Francisco Giants on three days of rest.

However, Hurdle said he is cognizant that Liriano missed his scheduled start July 19 at Milwaukee because of a sore neck.

“I doubt we will put him in place earlier,” Hurdle said. “It’s a guy three weeks removed from a neck injury.”

The Pirates’ rotation currently has three lefties pitching consecutively in their rotation in Liriano, J.A. Happ and Jeff Locke.

Happ started Tuesday night against the Cubs in his Pirates’ debut after being acquired last Friday in a trade from the Seattle Mariners and gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss. He is taking the spot of right-hander A.J. Burnett, who is on the disabled list with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow.

Locke is scheduled to pitch Wednesday night against the Cubs in the finale of the rain-shortened two-game series.

Right-handers Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton are in line to start Friday night and Saturday night in the first two games of the three-game series against the Dodgers.

Hurdle said he will consider taking advantage of off-days Thursday and Monday to juggle the rotation and splitting up the lefties in order to add more balance.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 7-7, 3.42 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-6, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rob Scahill, on the disabled list with right forearm tightness since June 26, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday by pitching two innings for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates. If that goes well, he would join Double-A Altoona sometime next week and make a three-inning appearance then be evaluated.

--LHP J.A. Happ (4-7) had a rocky Pirates’ debut, giving up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Chicago Cubs. Happ was acquired from Seattle last Friday in a trade and was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his last four starts with the Mariners. “I was anxious to get out there,” Happ said. “I put us in a tough spot but I‘m going to be better and I‘m starting to look forward to the next one.”

--CF Andrew McCutchen had just one of two hits the Pirates manager off Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta in seven innings and also walked. He is 8-for-19 (.421) against Arrieta lifetime and 4-for-8 (.500) this season.

--LHP Jeff Locke (6-6, 4.21) will start Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs. Locke has a 2.81 ERA in his last nine starts and allowed only one home run in 51 1/3 innings during that span. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA against the Cubs in eight career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was anxious to get out there. I put us in a tough spot but I‘m going to be better and I‘m starting to look forward to the next one.” -- LHP J.A. Happ, who had a rough debut with Pittsburgh on a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He will rest until around Sept. 1 before beginning a throwing program.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse