Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- A.J. Happ is having his turn in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ rotation skipped after making only one start.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, taking advantage of a second scheduled off day in four days next Monday, will not start the left-hander in the pivotal three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that begins Tuesday night at St. Louis.

Happ would normally pitch Tuesday, but left-hander Jeff Locke will instead start the series opener. Right-hander Gerrit Cole and left-hander Francisco Liriano will pitch the other two games.

The Pirates are six games behind the Cardinals in the National League Central, though they hold a three-game lead in the wild card standings over the Chicago Cubs.

Happ gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in losing to the Cubs on Tuesday night at PNC Park in his Pirates’ debut. He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on July 31 in a trade for right-handed pitching prospect Adrian Sampson.

With the Mariners, Happ was 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts.

However, including his lone Pirates’ start, Happ is 1-6 with a 6.80 ERA in his last 11 games. Opponents are hitting .312 off him in that span.

Happ will be available to work in relief during the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that started Friday night with the Pirates’ 5-4 win in 10 innings, and also against the Cardinals. He did not pitch Friday.

Happ will also try to work out some issues with his throwing mechanics with the aid of Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage.

”They’ll do some side work from time to time,“ Hurdle said Friday. ”I think Ray and him have already touched upon what’s important, what we need to do to help him be the consistent pitcher that he showed the first half.

“It’s really not about fixing him. I think it’s more about fine-tuning some things.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-7, 4.29 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 7-6, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker did not start for the first time since June 28 and utility player Sean Rodriguez took his place. Walker pinch hit in the sixth inning and stayed in the game at second base, going 1-for-2.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks on Friday night in a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 innings. He is hitting 331 in 78 games since May 7. McCutchen is also hitting .407 (33-for-81) with runners in scoring position with eight doubles, one triple and six home runs.

--RHP Gerrit Cole did not factor in the decision, allowing three runs and four hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. Cole, who is 14-5, remains the major league win leader, though he has won only one of four starts since the All-Stat break. He has given up three runs or less in 21 of his 22 starts this season and lasted at least six innings 18 times -- the other four starts coming against Cincinnati.

--RHP Deolis Guerra was returned to the Pirates on Friday after a waiver claim by Cleveland was voided by Major League Baseball because he was found to have left knee inflammation. Guerra was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 31. He pitched in 10 games with the Pirates earlier this season, going 2-0 with a 6.48 ERA.

--RHP Wilfredo Boscan, who was playing for Triple-A Indianapolis, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Guerra. Boscan was called up by the Pirates three different times this season but did not appear in any games. At Indianapolis, he was 8-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 20 games, including 18 starts.

--RHP Rob Scahill pitched two perfect innings, striking out one, for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment. Scahill is expected to make a three-inning appearance for Double-A Altoona sometime during the week of Aug. 10-16. He has been on the disabled list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.

--LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday against the Dodgers. Liriano is 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his last six starts. He has won all three career starts against the Dodgers, posting a 1.37 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t care where the defense is. My entire focus of the at-bat is on the pitcher and what he’s trying to do. That’s all you can control.” -- Pirates pinch hitter Pedro Alvarez, on beating the shift for the game-winning hit in extras vs. the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He is expected to make a three-inning appearance for Double-A Altoona sometime during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He will rest until around Sept. 1 before beginning a throwing program.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 14.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse