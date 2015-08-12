Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- There was a school of thought that Pittsburgh had broken through a mental barrier of sorts when it rallied for dramatic extra-inning wins over St. Louis just before the All-Star break.

But the Pirates, who cut the Cardinals’ Central Division lead to 2 1/2 games before baseball’s yearly hiatus for its mid-summer exhibition, now trail St. Louis by six games after a 4-3 loss Tuesday night in Busch Stadium.

Which brings up an even more salient point: For Pittsburgh to really merit a seat at the big boys’ table in October, it has to prove it can win a road series against the team it’s trying to catch in the division.

Dating back to August of 2013, when the Pirates sauntered into St. Louis with a division lead, they are 3-17 in their last 20 games under the Gateway Arch. Granted, lots of teams have trouble winning in St. Louis, but if you’re aspiring to win a championship, playing .150 ball in your rival’s dojo isn’t the way to do it.

Pittsburgh can reverse that trend the next two nights as it throws its best starters -- Gerrit Cole and Francisco Liriano -- at the Cardinals. But if it can’t win the series, its chances of wresting an extra home game from St. Louis in a playoff series shrink.

“It doesn’t matter how you lose,” Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen said. “No one likes to lose. All you can do is get ready for tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-5, 2.39 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 13-4, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke threw just 48 of 88 pitches for strikes Tuesday night and his inability to command the fastball cost him in a three-run fifth that stuck him with a loss. Back-to-back walks to Kolten Wong and Jhonny Peralta gave St. Louis two free baserunners and it cashed those in, and tacked on the go-ahead run that it held to the finish. It was the sixth straight start in which Locke has allowed at least three runs.

--RHP Gerrit Cole gets the ball Wednesday night when Pittsburgh continues its big three-game NL Central showdown series in St. Louis. Cole is coming off a no-decision Friday night when the Pirates outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings, allowing four hits and three runs over six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. In his career, Cole is 2-2, 3.24 in five starts and 33 1/3 innings against the Cardinals, including a 5-2 win on July 10.

--3B Josh Harrison (left thumb) started a rehab assignment Tuesday night at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 1-for-4 while playing against Toledo. Harrison has been on the disabled list since July 6, when he was injured in a 2-1 win over San Diego. The versatile Harrison is batting .279 with four homers and 22 RBIs, and had recovered from an early-season slump which saw him hitting under .200 in mid-May.

--SS Jordy Mercer (left knee) also started a rehab stint Tuesday night at Indianapolis, batting third and going 0-for-3. Mercer was injured July 20 in a 10-7 win at Kansas City and hasn’t played since. On the season, he’s batting just .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

--RHP Vance Worley accepted his assignment to Indianapolis on Tuesday. Worley was designated for assignment on July 30 after the Pirates acquired RHP Joe Blanton from Kansas City to fill his role as the staff’s swingman. Worley was 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 appearances, eight of which were starts, for Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse