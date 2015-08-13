Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Lost in the hullabaloo regarding Pittsburgh’s moves at the trading deadline is that its infield is presently one of the worst defensively in baseball.

While some will point at Gregory Polanco’s whiff of a Yadier Molina liner in the sixth inning, turning a single into a tie-breaking triple in a 4-2 loss, it was the infield defense which really stuck out. And not in a good way.

The inability to consistently make plays or accurate throws led to two third-inning runs. Gerrit Cole probably should have been out of the inning unscathed, but third baseman Aramis Ramirez couldn’t stop Kolten Wong’s grounder just to his left and first baseman Pedro Alvarez missed the bag on Jhonny Peralta’s grounder that was stopped by diving second baseman Neil Walker.

Walker’s low throw on what should have been an inning-ending double play ball off Jason Heyward’s bat turned that into an RBI fielder’s choice and two runs. Wong never quit running after the ball banged off Alvarez and rolled back to second, and scored without a throw.

Ramirez and Alvarez are liabilities on defense. Walker and shortstop Jung Ho Kang, who made a fielding error in the fourth, are decent but no more than that with the glove. With that alignment in place, Pirate fans should worry about every groundball for the season’s remainder.

“We’re playing a tough team that really magnifies any mistake you make,” said Cole. “Nobody wants to come out and not play sharp against these guys. You’re going to get dealt bad hands sometimes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 7-6, 3.13 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 9-6, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole didn’t pitch badly Wednesday night, but poor defense undermined him during a pair of two-run rallies by St. Louis. Cole was victimized by the inability to turn a double play in the third inning that led to the first two runs, then was failed by Gregory Polanco’s whiff on a Yadier Molina liner in the sixth that turned into a tie-breaking RBI triple. Cole gave up seven hits and four runs in his 5 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

--LHP Francisco Liriano will get the start Thursday night when Pittsburgh finishes its NL Central showdown series in St. Louis. Liriano usually pitches well against the Cardinals, posting a 4-2 record and 2.42 ERA in 11 career starts, but is 0-1 in three starts this year, giving up eight runs in 20 2/3 innings. He worked just three innings on Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four runs and throwing 72 pitches.

--RF Gregory Polanco posted consecutive three-hit games for the first time in his career Wednesday night, going 3-for-4 with a run and an intentional walk. But Polanco turned a single by Yadier Molina into a tie-breaking triple in the sixth by trying for a low-percentage ankle-high catch and missing the ball completely. It led to the two runs which decided a 4-2 loss for the Pirates.

--LF Starling Marte (left hand) left the game after the top of the third inning. Marte was looked at by manager Clint Hurdle and a trainer after fouling off a pitch in the first inning. Marte fouled out in his two at-bats and was replaced by Sean Rodriguez before the bottom of the third. His status for Thursday night’s series finale is uncertain.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm) pitched three scoreless innings for Double-A Altoona Tuesday night on a rehab stint against Binghamton. Scahill was efficient, throwing just 34 pitches, 21 for strikes, in his first outing after being transferred from the GCL Pirates. He was 2-4, 2.08 in 24 outings before going on the 15-day DL on June 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just part of the game. You’re going to get dealt bad hands sometimes. They fought and got me back into the game and I blew it in the sixth.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, on his team’s poor defense after a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (left hand) left the game in the third inning Aug. 12. Marte was looked at by manager Clint Hurdle and a trainer after fouling off a pitch in the first inning. His status for Aug. 13 is uncertain.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse