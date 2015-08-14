Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Manager Clint Hurdle said Pittsburgh tried not to treat Thursday night’s game in St. Louis as though it were bigger than any other game. But a move Hurdle made in the seventh inning said otherwise.

With the Pirates fighting to hold on to a 7-4 lead that was 7-0 before starter Francisco Liriano threw a pitch, Hurdle hooked Joakim Soria and brought in his top set-up man, Tony Watson, to pick up the five outs they needed to hand the ball to closer Mark Melancon.

Watson gave up a sacrifice fly to Yadier Molina but obtained a key second out. Watson then ended the inning by fanning Kolten Wong, leaving runners at first and second.

In the eighth, Watson cruised through the bottom of the order in 1-2-3 fashion, bringing Pittsburgh into the ninth with a 7-5 edge. The Pirates’ three-run rally in the ninth made the final score 10-5 and rendered Melancon’s appearance a non-save spot.

But truth be known, Watson got the save of sorts. Without his contribution, the Pirates could have eaten a brutal loss that could have affected the team for a week or two.

“We were hoping to only have to use him for four outs,” Hurdle said. “But we’ve seen in the past that Tony has the ability to get multiple outs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-1, 8.31 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-11, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano didn’t have great command in six innings Thursday night, issuing four walks, but gritted out a win that made him 5-2 in his career against St. Louis. Liriano threw just 52 of his 94 pitches for strikes as he yielded six hits and three runs, but allowed only one hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. It was the eighth straight Liriano start that Pittsburgh won.

--LHP J.A. Happ will get the ball Friday night when Pittsburgh starts a weekend series at the New York Mets. Happ owns a 3-2 record and 4.74 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against New York. In his first start for the Pirates, Happ absorbed a 5-0 loss August 4 against the Chicago Cubs, yielding eight hits, two walks and four runs over 4 1/3 innings while fanning six.

--LF Starling Marte (left hand) didn’t start Thursday night and is considered “day-to-day” by the club for the weekend series against the Mets. Marte left Wednesday night’s game after fouling out in the top of the third, feeling discomfort. He’d been checked out by a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle during his first inning at-bat. Marte pinch-ran in the ninth inning and stayed in on defense for the final three outs.

--RHP Wilfredo Boscan accepted his assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and started for the Indians Thursday night. Boscan was promoted to Pittsburgh three times this year, but has yet to throw a big league pitch. His ERA for Indianapolis is 3.33, but his walk-strikeout numbers are middling enough that the prospect tag isn’t stamped next to his name. Boscan was designated for assignment on Friday.

--2B Neil Walker tripled and singled in the first inning, making him the first Pirate to collect two hits in an inning since Russell Martin and Jose Tabata did it in the sixth inning on June 6, 2014 against Milwaukee. Walker bagged hits from each side of the plate as well, then added an RBI double in the ninth to cap a 3-for-5 performance.

--2B Josh Harrison (left thumb) continued his rehab assignment Thursday night at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 0-for-4. Harrison is 1-for-8 in two games with Indians. He’s been sidelined since July 6 but could return to Pittsburgh as soon as this weekend when the team plays at the New York Mets. Harrison was hitting .279 when sidelined.

--SS Jordy Mercer (left knee) also continued his rehab stint Thursday night in Indianapolis, going 2-for-3 before leaving the game late. Mercer is 2-for-7 with the Indians and could be activated as soon as this weekend’s series in New York. Mercer struggled offensively this year, batting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You keep playing the game. The game doesn’t know the game’s important. We didn’t play well the first two nights and we lost 4-3 and 4-2. Our guys responded very well tonight.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, after avoiding being swept in St. Louis on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (left hand) left the game in the third inning Aug. 12 after fouling off a pitch in the first inning. He did not start Aug. 13 but pinch-ran in ninth inning and stayed in on defense for the final three outs.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse