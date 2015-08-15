Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ took full advantage Friday night of his second chance to make a first impression on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Happ bounced back from a rough debut with the Pirates by allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings Friday in Pittsburgh’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

In his first start for the Pirates on Aug. 4 -- four days after he was acquired from the Seattle Mariners -- Happ was saddled with the defeat after giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The key on Friday? Half-physical, half-mental. Happ said he adjusted his delivery and refocused himself after the loss to the Cubs.

“Part of it was mindset and some of it was just staying over the rubber and keeping the direction going toward home instead of falling off,” Happ said. “Better physically (and) mentally.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was pleased with what he saw Friday and said he pulled Happ with one on and the score tied in the sixth to ensure he’d head into his next start -- scheduled for Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park -- on a positive note.

“He feels much better about himself,” Hurdle said. “That’s the kind of guy that we’ve seen some video on. He knows he’s got it in himself. It was good for him to get it out and put it into play.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 7-4, 4.48 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-9, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton will look to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Pirates in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Morton didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in the Pirates’ 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The ten hits allowed were a season-high for Morton while the runs allowed and innings pitched each tied his second-worst figure of the year. In his last nine starts dating back to June 21, Morton is 2-4 with a 6.43 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 1.62 to 4.48. He has produced just three quality starts in that span. Morton is 0-3 with a 3.96 ERA in seven career games (six starts) against the Mets. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Mets on May 28, 2014, when Morton gave up three runs (two earned) over 5 1/3 innings as the Pirates fell, 5-0, at Citi Field.

--LF Starling Marte (bruised left hand) was limited to pinch-running for the second game in a row on Friday, when he scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Pirates’ 3-2 win over the Mets. On Friday, Marte pinch-ran for C Chris Stewart following Stewart’s leadoff single, raced to third on a single by PH Francisco Cervelli and scored on a single by RF Gregory Polanco. Marte left Wednesday’s game with the injury and is considered day-to-day. He is batting .285 with 13 homers, 57 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 106 games this season.

--LHP J.A. Happ had a far better second outing in a Pirates jersey Friday night, when he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings in Pittsburgh’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the Mets. Happ allowed six of the first 11 batters he faced to reach base on Friday but wriggled out of a two-on, none-out jam in the third and retired nine in a row before giving up a leadoff homer to LF Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth. In his first start for the Pirates on Aug. 4, Happ took the defeat after giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Happ, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on July 31, is 4-7 with a 4.64 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) this season between the two teams.

--CF Andrew McCutchen’s 11-game hitting streak against the Mets came to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-2 with three walks in the Pirates’ 3-2, 10-inning win. McCutchen’s streak dated back to July 13, 2013. He hit .436 (17-for-39) with three homers and six RBIs during the streak. Overall this season, McCutchen leads the Pirates in batting average (.298), homers (18) and RBIs (77).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s not many games you go one in the first and don’t score for eight innings and come back and put two up in the 10th.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a win over the Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (left hand) left the game in the third inning Aug. 12 after fouling off a pitch in the first inning. He did not start Aug. 13 but pinch-ran in ninth inning and stayed in on defense for the final three outs. He didn’t start Aug. 14 but served again as a pinch-runner in the 10th inning before playing the bottom of the 10th in left field.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse