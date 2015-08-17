Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- No Andrew McCutchen? No Jung Ho Kang? No Francisco Cervelli? No Mark Melancon?

No problem for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Three of the Pirates’ best everyday players didn’t start Sunday and their record-setting closer was unavailable, but Pittsburgh still cruised to an 8-1 win over the New York Mets that completed a sweep of the three-game series at Citi Field.

Despite missing McCutchen, Kang and Cervelli, the Pirates still forced Mets right-hander Matt Harvey to throw 103 pitches over six innings on a 90-degree day. Harvey exited with the game tied at 1-1 after allowing seven this and one walk while striking out six.

But Harvey threw at least four pitches to 15 batters and went to a three-ball count on six of the 25 batters he faced. He threw just 97 pitches in eight shutout innings in his previous start Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

“The eight that went out there today battled their backsides off Harvey,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Guys kept finding their way on base. I think the effort and the intent at the plate, the battle at-bats we had to get him to three pitches a number of times just to work him to a spot where they had to move past him.”

Once the Mets pulled Harvey, the Pirates pounced on a trio of middle relievers -- right-hander Bobby Parnell, left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty and right-hander Carlos Torres -- for seven runs, five earned, on eight hits and four walks.

Blowing the game open allowed Hurdle to piece the final three innings together with left-hander Antonio Bastardo and right-hander Joakim Soria, who combined to retire all nine batters they faced.

Now the Pirates head home with another win under their belts and their optimal lineup rested and ready to go. McCutchen entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and walked in his only at-bat while Kang, who started the Pirates’ first 27 second half games, and Cervelli, who caught the first 13 innings of Saturday’s 5-3, 14-inning win, got full days off.

Melancon, too, should be at full strength after notching saves on Friday and Saturday. He has converted a team-record 35 straight save opportunities.

“Our guys picked everybody up -- they picked each other up throughout the day,” Hurdle said. “Just a really good team performance.”

RECORD: 69-46

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 8-8, 4.73 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-6, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole will look to earn his first win of the month on Monday, when he takes the mound for the Pirates in the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Cole took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2. In three starts this month, Cole is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA. Despite not winning since July 26, Cole still entered Sunday tied for the major league lead in wins with 14. Cole is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Diamondbacks on April 24, when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory at Chase Field.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison (left thumb) went 0-for-4 on Sunday in a rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis. It was the fourth rehab game for Harrison but the first time he has played back-to-back days. He is batting .083 (1-for-16) for Indianapolis. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday morning that Harrison would take off Monday and play again for Indianapolis on Tuesday. Harrison was injured July 5, when he tore ligaments in his thumb during a head-first slide. He is hitting .279 with four homers, 22 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 75 games this year.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went 0-for-3 on Sunday in a rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis. It was the fourth rehab game for Mercer but the first time he has played back-to-back days. He is batting .231 (3-for-13) for Indianapolis. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday morning that Mercer would take off Monday and play again for Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mercer hasn’t played for the Pirates since July 19, when he was hurt after being slid into by Milwaukee Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. He is batting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 80 games this season.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (right flexor strain) threw long toss in the outfield Sunday morning and is expected to throw off a mound this week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday that Burnett told him he feels good. Hurdle added that he is confident the 38-year-old Burnett, who is retiring at the end of the season, will be able to come back and pitch for the Pirates this year. Burnett, who was named to his first All-Star team this season, was placed on the disabled list July 31. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts but was 1-2 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts before getting hurt.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) allowed one run in one inning Sunday afternoon for Double-A Altoona. It was the fourth rehab appearance for Scahill, including his third at Altoona. The run is the only one Scahill has allowed in eight innings for Altoona and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates. Scahill was placed on the disabled list June 26, one day after his most recent big league appearance. He is 2-4 with a 2.08 ERA in 24 relief appearances this season for the Pirates.

--RF Gregory Polanco extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Sunday, when he went 2-for-6 with the tie-breaking RBI in the sixth inning of the Pirates’ 8-1 win over the Mets. The two-hit game was the seventh multi-hit game in the streak for Polanco, who is hitting a robust .435 (20-for-46) in that span to raise his overall average from .243 to .264. That’s the highest Polanco’s average has been since the end of play on June 7, when he was also batting .264. He also has seven homers and 37 RBIs this season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez posted the 25th four-hit game of his career Sunday, when he went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the Pirates’ 8-1 win over the Mets. Ramirez grounded out in his first at-bat before singling in the fourth and sixth. He added an RBI single in the seventh and laced a two-run double in the eighth. The four-hit game is the first for Ramirez since Aug. 27, when he went 4-for-5 for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pirates. Ramirez is batting .249 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in 99 games this season between the Brewers and Pirates, who acquired him on July 29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been fortunate that we’re really good at dealing with rain delays. We’ve had a lot of rain delays.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a win over the Mets on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (left hand) left the game in the third inning Aug. 12 after fouling off a pitch in the first inning. He did not start Aug. 13 but pinch-ran in ninth inning and stayed in on defense for the final three outs. He didn’t start Aug. 14 but served again as a pinch-runner in the 10th inning before playing the bottom of the 10th in left field. He entered as a pinch-runner in the seventh inning Aug. 15 and went 0-for-3 at the plate. He returned to the starting lineup Aug. 16.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss on Aug. 16 and could begin throwing off a mound a few days after that.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He is expected to return to the Pirates in mid-August to prepare for another rehab assignment.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse