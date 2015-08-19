Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gerrit Cole’s August struggles have led some armchair pitching coaches to theorize that the Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher is experiencing fatigue.

Cole, though, dismissed that idea Tuesday, a day after losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks to fall to 0-3 in four August starts.

“If you look at my starts lately, I’ve been having problems early in the game,” Cole said. “I get better as the games go on. If fatigue was a factor, I think it would show up later in the game.”

Cole has a 4.70 ERA in August, raising his season mark to 2.61 to 2.24 while his record has dropped to 14-7. He has allowed 14 runs -- 12 earned -- and 27 hits in 23 innings during the month with 24 strikeouts and seven walks.

The right-hander led the major leagues in wins coming into the month but has fallen into a six-way tie for the lead with the Chicago Cubs’ Jake Arrieta, San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, Houston’s Dallas Keuchel, Seattle’s Felix Hernandez and St. Louis’ Michael Wacha.

Cole, 24, has pitched 155 1/3 innings this season, nearly as many as the 160 1/3 innings he threw last season while spending time on the disabled list with a strained shoulder. He did log 196 innings, though, in 2013.

Like Cole, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle does not believe fatigue is a factor. Instead, Hurdle feels the win drought stems from poor pitch location.

“From the conversations I’ve had with Gerrit there has been on indication that he is tired,” Hurdle said. “If you look at the pitches that have been getting hit, most of them have been over the middle of plate or up. Those are type of pitches that stem from poor execution.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-8, 3.29 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-1, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett threw a handful pitches off a mound before a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 15 inning son Tuesday night for the time since going on the disabled list July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. There is not yet a timetable for when might be able to face hitters in a simulated game.

--LHP Francisco Liriano did not get the win despite leaving in the eighth inning with an 8-3 but he remained unbeaten in nine starts since his last lost June 20 at Washington. Liriano allowed five run and six hits in seven-plus innings, though he retired 13 straight batters between the third and seventh innings after giving up three runs in the first two innings.

--C Francisco Cervelli tied a career high for hits by going 4-for-7. He also had a four-hit game on June 5 at Atlanta and on Aug. 29, 2010, while playing for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.

--LHP J.A. Happ (0-1, 4.66 ERA) will face Arizona on Wednesday night in his third start for the Pirates since being acquired July 31 from the Seattle Mariners in a trade. He did not factor in the decision in his previous start last Friday against the Mets at New York, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. Happ was 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts, for the Mariners. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA against the Diamondbacks in his career in four games, including three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come up and get a hit like that, it’s gratifying to see. It’s gratifying for him, too, for the all the work to put in down at Indianapolis to get back up here.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on INF Pedro Florimon’s game-winning hit in extras vs. Arizona on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss on Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He returned to the Pirates on Aug. 17 and will begin another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11. The Pirates expect Harrison to be activated before Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 from 25.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11. The Pirates expect him to be activated before Sept. 1.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse